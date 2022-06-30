Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Congratulates Suriya On Being Invited By The Academy

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 12:05 pm

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin congratulated actor Suriya, who on Wednesday became the first actor from South India to receive an invite from the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which presents the Oscar Awards each year, to join it in 2022.

The invite, the Chief Minister said, was a recognition of Suriya's evolved acting skills and his choice of stories that were focused on societal well-being.

Late on Tuesday, the Academy released the list of 397 distinguished artists and executives it had invited to join the organization in 2022.

Membership selection, the Academy said, was based on professional qualifications, "with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion, and equity."

This year's class of invitees includes 71 Oscar nominees, including 15 winners. 

[With Inputs from IANS]

