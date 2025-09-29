Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking Report: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Lags Behind Kantara Chapter 1

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari advance booking report

This Dussehra, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is the only Hindi film releasing in theatres. The romantic comedy also stars Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in key roles. Kantara Chapter 1 is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Given the success of Kantara (2022), the expectations are quite high for the prequel. Kantara Chapter 1 advance booking numbers are quite impressive compared to Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Karnataka is leading in the pre-sales, and the North region is also showing positive signs in advance booking sales.