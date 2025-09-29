Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking Report: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Lags Behind Kantara Chapter 1

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari advance booking figure is quite lower than Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi dub
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, is all set to lock horns with Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 on October 2. The former will face tough competition with the Kannada-language film, which will release in multiple languages, including Hindi. The Hindi dub of Kantara Chapter 1 is dominating the advance booking scene. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is way behind Rishab Shetty's film.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari advance booking report
This Dussehra, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is the only Hindi film releasing in theatres. The romantic comedy also stars Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in key roles. Kantara Chapter 1 is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Given the success of Kantara (2022), the expectations are quite high for the prequel. Kantara Chapter 1 advance booking numbers are quite impressive compared to Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Karnataka is leading in the pre-sales, and the North region is also showing positive signs in advance booking sales.
According to Sacnilk, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has earned around Rs 34.48 lakh by selling over 6648 tickets for its first day in pre-sales for 1737 shows and Rs 1.12 crore with block seats.
The Hindi dub of Kantara Chapter 1 has sold over 15000 tickets in advance booking for day 1. The film's Hindi version has grossed over Rs 42 lakh so far, outshining Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.
Going by the pre-sales figures of both films, we get an idea that Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will have to struggle to stay afloat at the box office, and the film's success will totally depend on the positive word-of-mouth.
The film has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Shashank Khaitan.