Sumit Kaul On Dubbing In English For ‘Jogi’: It Was Challenging To Match Diljit Dosanjh’s Performance And Expression

Actor and voice artist Sumit Kaul has received much appreciation for his work. He has dubbed in a number of languages for films and OTT platforms. Recently, he dubbed for the Diljit Dosanjh starrer Jogi for Netflix. He opens up about how it all started and where he is now.

“I started dubbing in 2009 in addition to acting. The idea was to stay productive, make some money and learn a new craft. But then it turned out to be an interesting field. And, it’s been one of the most amazing experiences I have had. Voicing has given me so much more. Lending my voice every day to different characters meant a vocal exercise, which ensured that the strength of my voice, my projection, diction and enunciation were kept in practice. Also, I have had the opportunity to voice for varied characters, which I would probably never be cast in as an actor,” he says.

The languages he has dubbed so far are in Hindi, English, American accented English, Urdu and Kashmiri. “I’m an approved voice on most OTTs including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video and have dubbed several films and web shows in Hindi, be it English shows, Korean shows or Turkish shows,” he shares.

Speaking on dubbing for ‘Jogi’ in English for Diljit Dosanjh, he adds, “I gave my voice for the character played by Diljit Dosanjh. It was quite a challenging part as one had to try best to match the performance and expression of the actor. Also, you want the content and the performance to be enjoyable in the English language as well. It required a lot of effort for the whole team of writers, the dubbing director and engineer to be able to capture the nuances of the performance and storytelling.”

Ask him about the process one should follow to become a dubbing artist and he says, “The first thing I advise anyone who is interested in voicing is to work on their reading, in terms of projection, diction, clarity and speed. It helps in developing the speech.”