Pushpa 2 Song Kissik Released With Allu Arjun And Sreeleela On The Dance Floor

Ahead of Pushpa 2 release, the makers released the party number from the action thriller, titled Kissik, on Sunday. The lyrical video of the song features Allu Arjun and Sreeleela. The song reminds us of Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu alongside Allu Arjun. The song was a chartbuster, and Kissik also promises the same.
The video features BTS scenes and a few film sequences. Allu Arjun and Sreeleela are seen interacting with the crew of the film. The party number has been crooned by Lothika and Sublahshini. Lyrics were penned by Raqueeb Alam, and Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music.
Have a look at the lyrical video song here.
At the song launch event of Kissik, Allu Arjun was all praise for Sreeleela. He called her 'Dancing Queen' and said, "The first time I got a bit conscious, I thought I have to up my game a bit," and added, "After I shot the song, I realized she is such a hardworking girl. Super cute girl. Super cute''.
The trailer of Pushpa 2 released recently in all languages. It is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.
Pushpa 2 continues from where the first part left off: a showdown between Allu Arjun's and Fahadh Faasil's characters.
Pushpa 2 - The Rule is written and directed by Sukumar. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, and Sunil among others in pivotal roles.
It is all set to hit the theatres on December 5, 2024.