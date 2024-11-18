Pushpa 2 Trailer: Allu Arjun Turns 'Wildfire', Has Explosive Showdown With Fahadh Faasil

The much-awaited trailer of Pushpa 2: The Rule was unveiled yesterday at 6:30 pm amid huge fanfare at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna attended the grand trailer launch event. Their presence sent the fans into a frenzy. Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Sukumar has directed both parts.
Pushpa 2 continues from the first part, which ends with a showdown between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil's characters. From Pushpa 2 trailer, we get an idea that the second instalment will be more explosive than the previous part. We get a glimpse of it towards the end of the trailer where Pushparaj (Allu Arjun) says to Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil) that he is not 'fire' but 'wildfire' and then there is an explosion.
Though nothing much is revealed about Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna), it seems she will play a major part, unlike the first part. The makers have kept the plot hidden as they didn't give out much to the audience in the trailer.
There are newer characters in the second instalment and let's see what they have to offer in the plot development.
Watch Pushpa 2: The Rule trailer here.
Pushpa 2 has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The trailer was released across all languages including Tamil and Bengali. It received an overwhelming response on YouTube within an hour of its release.
Pushpa 2: The Rule is said to be made on an estimated budget of Rs 400- Rs 500 crore- touted as one of the most expensive films in Indian cinema. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, it is all set for grand theatrical release on December 5, 2025.
Apart from Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, the action thriller also stars Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, and Ajay Ghosh are in pivotal roles.