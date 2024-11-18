Pushpa 2 Trailer: Allu Arjun Turns 'Wildfire', Has Explosive Showdown With Fahadh Faasil

Pushpa 2 continues from the first part, which ends with a showdown between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil's characters. From Pushpa 2 trailer, we get an idea that the second instalment will be more explosive than the previous part. We get a glimpse of it towards the end of the trailer where Pushparaj (Allu Arjun) says to Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil) that he is not 'fire' but 'wildfire' and then there is an explosion.