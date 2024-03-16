'Salaar 2', 'Pushpa 2', 'Indian 2' - 6 Most Awaited Sequels From South Cinema To Look Forward To

Action packed, mass commercial south Indian films are gaining tremendous success not just regionally but worldwide. With huge budgets and exceptional screenplay, movies like ‘Salaar’, ‘Pushpa’, ‘Kantara’ and more ruled the box office for weeks, breaking numerous records. Good news for the fans, the makers already have their sequels in the pipeline.
Let’s take a look at the most awaited sequels from the South Indian film industries:
1. 'Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam’ (Telugu)
Opening to the Rs 95 crore domestic box office gross on Day 1, Prabhas and Prithiviraj Sukumaran starrer, ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ became the highest grossing Telugu language film of 2023. The Prashanth Neel directorial tells the story between two friends Deva and Varadha, in the backdrop of the fictional city of Khansaar.
The first instalment left audiences wanting more in terms of how the undying bond of friendship turned into rivalry. Additionally, it was revealed at the end that Deva is in fact a Shouryaanga, which set a totally new direction for what can be expected from the upcoming sequel. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the sequel is expected to release in the second half of 2025. The cast also includes Shruti Haasan, Shriya Reddy and Jagapathi Babu.
‘Salaar: Part 1’ is available to stream in Hindi on Disney+Hotstar and in other languages on Netflix.
2. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ (Telugu)
Actor Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ released in 2021 and created ripples on the box office post pandemic. It became one of the highest grossing Telugu films of all time.
The action-drama is based on red sandalwood smuggling and how Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) penetrates the dominant gangs involved in the syndicate. Transitioning from a coolie to a mastermind in sandalwood smuggling business, Pushpa says the ‘rule’ has just begun. Fans are left in the curiosity of seeing the rule of Pushpa and what awaits him in the sequel. Directed by Sukumar, the films also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in important roles.
While ‘Pushpa 2’ is slated for release on 15 August 2024, the first instalment is available to stream on Prime Video in multiple languages including Hindi.
3. ‘Goodachari 2’ (Telugu)
Considered amongst ’25 Greatest Telugu Films of the Decade’ by Film Companion, ‘Goodachari’ released in 2018. It is a spy thriller starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role.
The film revolves around Gopi aka Arjun Kumar and his conquest of becoming a RAW agent like his late father and serving for the nation. After training and becoming the top spy in RAW’s ‘Trinetra’, Gopi is handed the mission of dissolving Al-Mujahideen, a terrorist organization, and its leader Rana. As the story unfolds, certain circumstances lead to Gopi leaving ‘Trinetra’. However, by the end he is seen secretly operating as a spy and reporting back, building a base for a sequel. The film is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj.
After much delays due to the pandemic, the sequel ‘G2’ was announced on 29 December 2022 to be directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.
4. ‘Indian 2’ (Tamil)
‘Indian’, which released in 1996, is yet awaiting its sequel after almost 28 years. Starring Kamal Haasan in the titular role as Veerasekaran Senapathy, ‘Indian’ is based on a righteous freedom fighter and member of Subhash Chandra Bose led INA. The film captures the struggle and determination of Senapathy in exposing and killing the corrupt, including his own son, who is against his father’s ideologies. By the end it is assumed that Senapathy has died in a jeep blast, but turns out to be alive and in Hong Kong waiting patiently to return whenever the need arises.
‘Indian 2’ sees an ensemble cast including Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakul Preet Singh, Nedumudi Venu, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, Bobby Simha, Brahmanandam, Zakir Hussain, Manobala and more besides Kamal Haasan, who reprises his role.
The principle photography began in 2019 but the film has seen slow production and significant delays. It was slated to release in 2023 but was postponed due to VFX works to 2024 Independence Day. However, the release date was further changed to avoid clash with ‘Pushpa 2’ and is being reported to release in April 2024. ‘Indian’ is available to stream in Hindi on Prime Video.
5. ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ (Kannada)
‘Kantara’ released in 2022 went on to become the second highest grossing Kannada film of all time. The film directed and written by Rishab Shetty, also starred him as the lead playing dual role. ‘Kantara’ is based on the story of lord Panjurli and Bhoota Kola performers. It revolves around how the lord had protected the villagers land and then his wrath was unleashed when outsiders tried to break the deal and recapture the land. Eventually, Shetty’s character saves the land and performs Bhoota Kola himself, post which he disappears in the forest.
The cast, direction and soundtrack received major acclamation. ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ is not a sequel but a prequel to ‘Kantara’. It is said to tell the story of Panjurli Daiva. The prequel is slated for release in late 2024 and the teaser and first look were released in November 2023.
‘Kantara’ is available for streaming on Netflix in Hindi.
6. ‘L2: Empuraan’ (Malayalam)
The first instalment of the planned trilogy ‘Lucifer’ released in 2019. Prithviraj Sukumaran’s debut directorial was an instant hit and broke multiple box office records. It also became the first Malayalam film to gross more than Rs 200 crores.
The summarized story revolves around politics in Kerala after the death of a prominent party leader. Starring Mohanlal in the lead role, the movie traces politics, drugs syndicate and the race for power. The telugu remake of ‘Lucifer’ saw Chiranjeevi in the lead role and is titled ‘Godfather’.
‘L2: Empuraan’ will be the sequel which will trace the story before and after ‘Lucifer’ rather than a continuation. The principle photography began in 2023 and a release date for the same is yet to be decided.
‘Lucifer’ starred Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sachin Khedekar and Nyla Usha amongst others. The first part is streaming on Prime Video in Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil. The hindi dub version is available of SonyLIV.