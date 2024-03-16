'Salaar 2', 'Pushpa 2', 'Indian 2' - 6 Most Awaited Sequels From South Cinema To Look Forward To

‘Indian’, which released in 1996, is yet awaiting its sequel after almost 28 years. Starring Kamal Haasan in the titular role as Veerasekaran Senapathy, ‘Indian’ is based on a righteous freedom fighter and member of Subhash Chandra Bose led INA. The film captures the struggle and determination of Senapathy in exposing and killing the corrupt, including his own son, who is against his father’s ideologies. By the end it is assumed that Senapathy has died in a jeep blast, but turns out to be alive and in Hong Kong waiting patiently to return whenever the need arises.