Pan-India superstar Prabhas often grabs the headlines either for his professional life or personal. He is currently in the news for his upcoming movie 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Apart from this sci-fi drama, Prabhas also has an interesting line-up of films in his kitty. Amidst this, he has piqued fans' curiosity by posting a cryptic post on his Instagram handle.
Taking to his Instagram handle, on Friday, May 17, Prabhas wrote, "Darlings!!....Finally someone very special is about to enter our life...(smiling emoji) Wait cheyandi." Fans are now curious to know what the 'Baahubali' actor is hinting at.
Reportedly, Prabhas' note is about his upcoming film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. It is said that the makers are all set to release the first single from the film soon. The makers are yet to make the official announcement.
While some of his fans have speculated that his post might be a hint to his marriage. Well, time will tell what Prabhas has meant with his note.
'Kalki 2898 AD' is all set to release on May 9. But there have been reports that the film might get delayed due to the elections in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. As per various reports, it might release on May 30. Nothing has been confirmed yet.
The Nag Ashwin directorial is a massive collaboration between Bollywood and South Cinema. Apart from Prabhas, the magnum opus also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani.
Earlier, Nag Ashwin spoke about his film at an event in Mumbai. He said, “In India, we do not have a lot of sci-fi films. We have done a few time travel films. This one is different because it's in a whole separate world on its own. Also, in the international sense, it is new because we have not seen India in a future setting or dystopian setting. So now we don't have to look at London and New York being born; now we can see our cities also,” he said.
Coming back to Prabhas, he also has 'Raja Saab, 'Salaar: Part 2', and 'Spirit' among others.