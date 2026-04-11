Pooja Hegde Says Jana Nayagan Leak Is 'Disheartening': 'Let's Not Encourage Piracy'

Jana Nayagan leak: Pooja said it's disheartening to see the film leaked online because it "takes away the respect that every artist and technician on the film deserves."

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das,
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Pooja Hegde on Jana Nayagan leak
Pooja Hegde reacts to Jana Nayagan leak Photo: IMDb
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Pooja Hegde has finally reacted to the Jana Nayagan leak.

  • She has played the female lead in the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer.

  • Pooja said it's disheartening to see the film leaked online because it "takes away the respect that every artist and technician on the film deserves."

The online leak of Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan has sparked a wave of anger across the South film industry, with prominent voices condemning the incident and calling the leak a "systematic failure." Actress Pooja Hegde is the first actor from the film to break her silence on the movie leak. Pooja, who plays the female lead in the H. Vinoth directorial, took to Instagram to express concern over the Jana Nayagan leak.

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Pooja Hegde reacts to Jana Nayagan leak

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Pooja wrote, "My lovely audience. A film is the result of countless hours, creative risks, personal sacrifices, and a team that showed up every single day hoping to give you the best experience possible (sic)."

"Seeing our film leaked online is disheartening, not just for me, but for every single person who worked on it. To see it being leaked and shared illegally is tough-not because of numbers, but because it takes away the respect that every artist and technician on the film deserves. Plus, don't we all deserve to gather together to celebrate and watch Vijay sir's last film, one last time, on the big screen in the right way? (sic)", she added.

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"So let's watch it the right way. Let's wait. It will be out in due time. Let's not encourage piracy. That's how cinema and art will survive," Hegde concluded her post.

Pooja Hegdes post on Jana Nayagan leak
Pooja Hegde's post on Jana Nayagan leak Photo: Instagram
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The leaked footage of Jana Nayagan amid the delay in film certification is a big blow to Vijay and KVN Productions, the production house behind the film, which is touted as Vijay's final film before he enters politics. The film has been delayed due to the legal battle with CBFC, and has been postponed indefinitely. 

Following the leak, the makers issued a strong statement condemning the act, taking a stand against film piracy and urging violators to delete the leaked footage and warned of stern action.

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