Parasakthi Team Joins PM Narendra Modi In Celebrating Pongal 2026 In Delhi | Check Out Pics And Videos

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the Tamil film hit the screens on January 10. Based on the anti-Hindi protests and the student revolution in 1960s Madras, it was granted a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) hours before its scheduled date. It underwent 25 modifications before it received censor clearance. Several visuals were deleted, and multiple phrases and dialogues were either replaced or muted.