Parasakthi Team Joins PM Narendra Modi In Celebrating Pongal 2026 In Delhi | Check Out Pics And Videos

Parasakthi's team, including Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, and others, have celebrated Pongal 2026 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. Pictures and videos from the celebrations, with Modi as a special guest, at the Union Minister L Murugan's residence have surfaced online. Music composer G V Prakash Kumar also shared a picture from the event.
Parasakthi's team celebrates Pongal with PM Modi
On Wednesday, on the occasion of Makar Sankranthi/Pongal, the team of Parasakthi attended a function held in the national capital.
Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, and G V Prakash Kumar were present. GV performed Thiruvasagam songs, and it received an overwhelming response from the audience.
He shared a picture with Modi on his X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, "#Thiruvasagam was performed today in #Pongal2026 celebration at Delhi in front of our honourable prime minister @narendramodi sir … @DrLMurugan. Will launch it soon officially (sic)".
Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan on attending the event
According to PTI, Sivakarthikeyan said it is always an honour and a pleasure to meet the PM. "The Pongal celebration in Delhi is a message about the country's unity," he told reporters.
Ravi Mohan said, "The prime minister greeted us with a smiling face, and it feels great to be here."
He thanked Murugan for inviting the team to participate in the Pongal celebration in Delhi along with Modi, which he called a great honour for all Tamilians.
Directed by Sudha Kongara, the Tamil film hit the screens on January 10. Based on the anti-Hindi protests and the student revolution in 1960s Madras, it was granted a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) hours before its scheduled date. It underwent 25 modifications before it received censor clearance. Several visuals were deleted, and multiple phrases and dialogues were either replaced or muted.
Reportedly made on a budget of over Rs 200 crore, the film opened at Rs 12.50 crore net but saw a huge drop in its collections in the later days. It is now struggling at the box office.