Pongal Has Become A Global Festival, Says PM Modi At New Delhi Celebrations

PM Modi says Pongal celebrates farmers’ labour and harmony with nature.
Prime minister highlights Tamil culture as one of the world’s oldest living civilisations.
Outreach to Tamil community comes ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described Pongal as a festival that carries a message of harmony with nature and said it has grown into a global celebration embraced by Tamilians across the world, as he joined Pongal festivities in New Delhi, according to PTI.
Participating in the celebrations at the residence of Union Minister L Murugan, Modi said Pongal honours the hard work of farmers and reflects gratitude towards the land and the Sun, PTI reported. Union ministers, senior bureaucrats and people from various walks of life were present at the event.
“The festival of Pongal reminds us that gratitude should go beyond mere words and become an integral part of our daily lives. When the Earth provides us with so much, it is our responsibility to cherish and protect it,” Modi said during the gathering.
The prime minister said the festival underlined the importance of maintaining a harmonious balance between nature, family and society. Referring to environmental concerns, he said, “Maintaining soil health, conserving water, and using resources wisely for future generations are essential. Initiatives like Mission LiFE, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, and Amrit Sarovar embody this very spirit and encourage us to uphold these values.”
Modi said that Pongal is celebrated with enthusiasm not only in Tamil Nadu but also by the Tamil community across India and around the world, and added that he was proud to be part of the celebrations. According to PTI, he also said Tamil culture was among the oldest living civilisations and carried centuries of wisdom that continue to guide the present and the future.
“Inspired by this legacy, today's India draws strength from its cultural roots as it moves forward. On this auspicious occasion of Pongal, we feel the spirit of trust and unity that is propelling India ahead is deeply connected to its culture and holds great respect for its land,” the prime minister said.
In a letter written in both Tamil and English, Modi extended Pongal greetings to the public and highlighted the festival’s link with labour and nature. “Dear fellow citizens, Vanakkam! I extend my heartfelt greetings to you and your family on the joyous occasion of Pongal. This special festival reminds us of the close relationship between human labour and the rhythms of nature,” he said in the letter, PTI reported.
The prime minister noted that Pongal is closely associated with agriculture, farmers, rural life and the dignity of work. He said families come together during the festival to prepare traditional dishes and share joy and goodwill, strengthening bonds across generations and reinforcing a sense of togetherness.
“We in India take pride in the fact that we are home to the oldest language in the world, Tamil. It is gladdening to see Pongal emerge as a global festival. It is celebrated enthusiastically in Tamil Nadu, in different parts of India and by the Tamil community across the world,” Modi said.
“Once again, warm Pongal wishes to you. May this festival bring an abundance of prosperity, success and good health to everyone's lives,” he added.
The prime minister’s outreach to the Tamil community comes at a politically significant moment, ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections scheduled later this year, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)