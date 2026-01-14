Pongal Has Become A Global Festival, Says PM Modi At New Delhi Celebrations

In this image received on Jan. 14, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Union Minister of State L Murugan as Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and K Rammohan Naidu look on during 'Pongal' festival celebrations at Murugan's residence, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

