Maa Inti Bangaram Box Office Collection Day 5: Samantha Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

Maa Inti Bangaram worldwide collection crosses Rs 50 crore

The overseas market has played a crucial role in the film's success. On Day 5, the Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer added Rs 1.25 crore gross internationally. This has taken its total overseas gross collection to Rs 15.85 crore. With domestic and international earnings combined, the Maa Inti Bangaram worldwide collection has now climbed to Rs 51.32 crore. Crossing the Rs 50 crore mark within the first week is likely to boost the film's theatrical prospects further.