Maa Inti Bangaram Box Office Collection Day 5: Samantha Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

Maa Inti Bangaram box office collection Day 5 reached Rs 30.70 crore.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer crossed Rs 51.32 crore worldwide gross.
Overseas collection touched Rs 15.85 crore, supporting strong first-week run.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest outing continues to perform steadily at the ticket windows. The Maa Inti Bangaram box office collection Day 5 figures indicate that the film has maintained a healthy run despite the expected slowdown during weekdays. Supported by positive audience feedback and a strong opening weekend, the family drama has now crossed a significant milestone globally.
Maa Inti Bangaram box office collection day 5 remains steady
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, an estimated Rs 3.50 crore net was collected by Maa Inti Bangaram in India on its fifth day. The film had earned Rs 4.10 crore on Monday, making Tuesday's drop a routine weekday trend.
The film opened with Rs 5.35 crore on Friday before witnessing substantial growth over the weekend. Collections rose to Rs 7.65 crore on Saturday and peaked at Rs 10.10 crore on Sunday. With five days completed, the film's India net collection stands at Rs 30.70 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 35.47 crore.
Maa Inti Bangaram worldwide collection crosses Rs 50 crore
The overseas market has played a crucial role in the film's success. On Day 5, the Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer added Rs 1.25 crore gross internationally. This has taken its total overseas gross collection to Rs 15.85 crore. With domestic and international earnings combined, the Maa Inti Bangaram worldwide collection has now climbed to Rs 51.32 crore. Crossing the Rs 50 crore mark within the first week is likely to boost the film's theatrical prospects further.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu film eyes next milestone
One of the biggest strengths of the film has been its strong weekend trajectory, which provided a solid foundation before weekday declines set in. Industry observers will now closely monitor its performance during the coming weekend to assess whether it can maintain momentum and move towards its next box office milestone.
Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaram was released in theatres earlier this week and has emerged as one of the stronger-performing Telugu releases currently in cinemas.