Kantara: Chapter 1 is all set to hit the screens worldwide on October 2, 2025
Headlined and directed by Rishab Shetty, the much-awaited trailer for Kantara: Chapter 1 will be unveiled on September 22
Bankrolled by Hombale Films, it is one of the most expensive Kannada films ever made
Kantara: Chapter 1 is one of the highly anticipated releases of the year. Though nothing much is revealed about the prequel, it has been creating an immense buzz ever since its announcement, and audiences have been waiting with bated breath for its arrival. The wait for Kantara: Chapter 1 trailer is going to end soon. The makers of Rishab Shetty starrer are all set to unveil the much-awaited trailer this month itself. On Friday, the team announced when and at what time audiences can get a glimpse into the world of Kantara Chapter 1.
When is Kantara: Chapter 1 trailer releasing?
The mystery surrounding the Kantara: Chapter 1 has built a sense of intrigue around the trailer. Hombale Films, the film's production house, has officially announced that the trailer of Kantara: Chapter 1 will be released on September 22, 2025, at 12:40 PM.
