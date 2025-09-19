Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer: Makers To Share Glimpse Of Rishab Shetty Starrer On THIS Date

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty himself, Kantara: Chapter 1 will be released worldwide on October 2, 2025.

Kantara Chapter 1 trailer
Kantara Chapter 1 trailer to be launched on September 22 Photo: Instagram/Rishab Shetty
Kantara: Chapter 1 is one of the highly anticipated releases of the year. Though nothing much is revealed about the prequel, it has been creating an immense buzz ever since its announcement, and audiences have been waiting with bated breath for its arrival. The wait for Kantara: Chapter 1 trailer is going to end soon. The makers of Rishab Shetty starrer are all set to unveil the much-awaited trailer this month itself. On Friday, the team announced when and at what time audiences can get a glimpse into the world of Kantara Chapter 1.

When is Kantara: Chapter 1 trailer releasing?

The mystery surrounding the Kantara: Chapter 1 has built a sense of intrigue around the trailer. Hombale Films, the film's production house, has officially announced that the trailer of Kantara: Chapter 1 will be released on September 22, 2025, at 12:40 PM.

