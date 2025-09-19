Kantara: Chapter 1 is one of the highly anticipated releases of the year. Though nothing much is revealed about the prequel, it has been creating an immense buzz ever since its announcement, and audiences have been waiting with bated breath for its arrival. The wait for Kantara: Chapter 1 trailer is going to end soon. The makers of Rishab Shetty starrer are all set to unveil the much-awaited trailer this month itself. On Friday, the team announced when and at what time audiences can get a glimpse into the world of Kantara Chapter 1.