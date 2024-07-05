'Kalki 2898 AD', which hit the theatres worldwide on June 27, is currently minting moolah at the box office. The sci-fi thriller which is a blend of the Hindu epic 'Mahabharata' and science, received positive reviews from critics and audiences. Nag Ashwin, director and writer of 'Kalki' is ecstatic about the film’s success at the box office. Starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan, 'Kalki' has grossed over Rs 700 crore within a week of its release at the global box office. In an interview, Ashwin has opened up about the film’s second part.
In an interview with Times Now/Zoom, the director revealed that he has already shot about 20 percent of the second part of 'Kalki 2898 AD'. He said, “The next one is a while off because it’s not really shot yet. It’s shot for about 20 to 30 days'' and added, “I’d say at best 20 percent (is ready). At best 20 percent because the big stuff is still remaining. We have to get that right''.
The filmmaker also hinted that the sequel will be fully Kamal Haasan's show being the antagonist. Haasan played the villain Supreme Yaskin, who ruled the Complex.
In another interview with Variety, Nag said, "We shot about 25 or 30 days, but there’s a lot of action still left. It’s almost like a whole new production that’s going to start." He also opened up about the sequel’s plot. “Every loose end or thread that we left hanging has to be wrapped up. Obviously, the most important thing will be the face-off between these three, which will be between Yaskin who can now wield the Gandiva, which is thought to be the most powerful weapon, versus Karna and Ashwatthama, who are the most fearsome warriors,'' said Nag Ashwin.
Produced by C. Aswani Dutt, Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt for Vyjayanthi Movies, 'Kalki 2898 AD' is said to be one of the most expensive Indian movies. It is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 600 crore.