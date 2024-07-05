South Cinema

'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin Shares Update On The Sequel: There’s A Lot Of Action Still Left

'Kalki 2898 AD' is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. Director Nag Ashwin opened up on the sequel.

Instagram
Nag Ashwin on 'Kalki' sequel Photo: Instagram
info_icon

'Kalki 2898 AD', which hit the theatres worldwide on June 27, is currently minting moolah at the box office. The sci-fi thriller which is a blend of the Hindu epic 'Mahabharata' and science, received positive reviews from critics and audiences. Nag Ashwin, director and writer of 'Kalki' is ecstatic about the film’s success at the box office. Starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan, 'Kalki' has grossed over Rs 700 crore within a week of its release at the global box office. In an interview, Ashwin has opened up about the film’s second part.

In an interview with Times Now/Zoom, the director revealed that he has already shot about 20 percent of the second part of 'Kalki 2898 AD'. He said, “The next one is a while off because it’s not really shot yet. It’s shot for about 20 to 30 days'' and added, “I’d say at best 20 percent (is ready). At best 20 percent because the big stuff is still remaining. We have to get that right''.

'Kalki 2898 AD' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The filmmaker also hinted that the sequel will be fully Kamal Haasan's show being the antagonist. Haasan played the villain Supreme Yaskin, who ruled the Complex.

In another interview with Variety, Nag said, "We shot about 25 or 30 days, but there’s a lot of action still left. It’s almost like a whole new production that’s going to start." He also opened up about the sequel’s plot. “Every loose end or thread that we left hanging has to be wrapped up. Obviously, the most important thing will be the face-off between these three, which will be between Yaskin who can now wield the Gandiva, which is thought to be the most powerful weapon, versus Karna and Ashwatthama, who are the most fearsome warriors,'' said Nag Ashwin.

Produced by C. Aswani Dutt, Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt for Vyjayanthi Movies, 'Kalki 2898 AD' is said to be one of the most expensive Indian movies. It is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 600 crore.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE Updates, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Scores 81 As SA-W Post 189 Against IND-W At Chepauk
  2. Salem Spartans Vs Siechem Madurai Panthers, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch SS Vs SMP Match 3
  3. Hugh Jackman Names Rohit Sharma 'The Beast' As His Favourite From Indian Team: Watch
  4. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Announces Rs 11 Crore Reward For T20 World Cup-Winning Team India
  5. T20 WC: Maha CM Shinde Felicitates Rohit, SKY In Mumbai - In Pics
Football News
  1. Netherlands Vs Turkiye, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final 4 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NED Vs TUR On TV And Online
  2. ENG Vs SUI, Euro 2024 QF: Jude Bellingham Fined By UEFA, But Free To Face Switzerland
  3. Vivianne Miedema Joins Manchester City After Arsenal Exit
  4. England Vs Switzerland, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Mikel Arteta Drops Hint On New Arsenal Contract: 'It Will Happen'
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek Enter Third Round With Contrasting Wins - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Out Victory To Reach Round Three
  3. Wimbledon: Andy Murray Receives Emotional Centre Court Tribute After Doubles Defeat
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Hurkacz, Tsitsipas Fall In Round Two As Zverev, Fritz Surge On
  5. Wimbledon 2024, 2nd Round: Iga Swiatek Sails Into Third Round With Win Over Petra Martic - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  4. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'
  5. Hockey India Names 40-Member Core Probable Group For Junior Men's National Coaching Camp

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Today LIVE: Bengal Assembly Speaker Administering Oath For 2 TMC MLAs Spark Row; 'NEET-UG 2024 Exam Was Carried Out Fairly': NTA Tells SC
  2. 'Boss's Pajamas': Mahua Moitra Sparks New Controversy; NCW Seeks FIR Against TMC MP
  3. Weather Wrap: Floods Continue To Devastate Assam; Rain Predicted In West Bengal, Rajasthan, Delhi
  4. NEET-UG Row: Scrapping Entire Exam Not Rational, Centre Tells SC; NTA Says Claims Of Mass Malpractice 'Lack Basis'
  5. Assam Floods: Overflowing Streets, Boats In Use & Animals | In Photos
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kubera': Rashmika Mandanna Digs Out A Suitcase Full Of Cash In First Look Promo
  2. Not Just Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh, Here Are 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Played Spies Before
  3. 'Mirzapur 3': Richa Chadha Heaps Praise On Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya; Calls His Performance 'Exceptional'
  4. 'Abigail' On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: This Vampire Thriller Is More Laughable Than Scary
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin Shares Update On The Sequel: There’s A Lot Of Action Still Left
US News
  1. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  2. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
  3. Affordability Check: The Real Cost Of Living In America's 50 States
  4. Caught On Cam: Dog Accidentally Starts House Fire In Colorado
  5. Mark Zuckerberg Celebrates July 4th Surfing In Tuxedo With Beer And US Flag—It's All Real
World News
  1. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
  2. 'My Government Will Serve You': British PM Keir Starmer Promises Urgent Change In First Speech After Winning Polls
  3. Dalai Lama's Followers Gather Outside NYC Hotel On The Fourth Of July To Pray For His Recovery
  4. World's First 'Robot Suicide'? South Korean City Council's 'Diligent' Officer Found Shattered
  5. UK Elections Results 2024: Starmer Officially Becomes PM, Says 'Work Is Urgent, We Begin Today'
Latest Stories
  1. NEET PG New Date Date Announced: Exam To Be Held On August 11 In Two Shifts
  2. Amul Ice Cream Centipede Row: HC Directs Removal Of Social Media Post As Claimant Skips Court Appearance
  3. 'Mirzapur Season 3' Netizens Review: Ali Fazal-Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Leaves Fans With Mixed Emotions
  4. Breaking News Today LIVE: Bengal Assembly Speaker Administering Oath For 2 TMC MLAs Spark Row; 'NEET-UG 2024 Exam Was Carried Out Fairly': NTA Tells SC
  5. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 5, 2024: Astrological Forecasts for each Zodiac Sign
  6. UK Elections Results 2024: Starmer Officially Becomes PM, Says 'Work Is Urgent, We Begin Today'
  7. Fourth Of July Becomes Tragic Day For South Padre Beachgoers As Four Injured In Shark Attacks (Warning: Distressing Images)
  8. Today's Sports News Live: Argentina Advance To Copa America Semi-final; German GP Set To Start