Case Registered Against Allu Arjun, YSRCP MLA For Poll Code Violation In Andhra Pradesh: Report

Allu Arjun and YSRCP MLA Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy are facing trouble after a case was filed against them for allowing large crowds at the MLA's residence ahead of the elections.

Allu Arjun Photo: Instagram
Following renowned actor Allu Arjun’s visit to Nandyala, Andhra Pradesh, to support MLA Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy, a case was registered against him for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct. Additionally, as per a report by India Today, a case was also filed against Reddy, an MLA from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

According to the report, the actor and the politician were accused of allowing a large public gathering on Saturday at the latter’s residence, resulting in a violation of the code of conduct preceding the elections in Andhra Pradesh, which is scheduled for polls on May 13.

According to reports, the MLA invited the actor without taking any prior permission to attend the gathering. An FIR was filed for violating Section 144, and was registered by Deputy Tehsildar P Ramachandra Rao from Nandyala Rural.

After meeting Reddy at his residence on Saturday, the ‘Pushpa’ actor shared the reason behind his visit to Nandyala. “I came here on my own. Among my friends, in whichever field they are in, I will step up and help them if they need my help. It doesn’t mean I am backing or supporting any political party,” he said, as per the report.

Taking to X, the actor had shared a photo with Reddy. He had written, “Grateful to the people of Nandyal for the warm reception. Thank you, @SilpaRaviReddy garu, for the hospitality. Wishing you the very best in the elections and beyond. You have my unwavering love and support.”

Similarly, the MLA had posted a video clip and written, “A heartfelt thank you to my friend @alluarjun for travelling all the way to Nandyal to wish me the best in my election. Your unwavering support means everything to me, and I’m so grateful for our friendship!”

Meanwhile, work wise, Allu Arjun will next be seen in ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ which is slated for release on August 15.

