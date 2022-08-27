Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sonali Phogat Case: Goa Police Detain Suspected Drug Peddler, Restaurant Owner

The Goa Police on Saturday detained a North Goa restaurant owner and a suspected drug peddler, who had allegedly supplied drugs to the two accused arrested in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat murder case, a senior officer said.

Sonali Phogat
Sonali Phogat Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Aug 2022 1:50 pm

The Goa Police on Saturday detained a North Goa restaurant owner and a suspected peddler, who had allegedly supplied drugs to the two accused arrested in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat murder case, a senior officer said.

The suspected drug peddler, Dattaprasad Gaonkar, was detained from Anjuna after the accused duo "confessed" in their statement that they had procured drugs from him, the officer said.

Another man who has been detained is identified as Edwin Nunes, the owner of Curlies restaurant, where Phogat was partying late at night on August 22 before her death under mysterious circumstances. 

Related stories

Police Trying To Hush Up Sonali Phogat Murder Case: Goa Congress Leader Michael Lobo, Seeks CBI Probe

Haryana BJP Leader Sonali Phogat’s Last Rites Held In Hisar

Sonali Phogat Was Drugged By Accused Before Death: Goa Police

Goa Police had arrested Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh accompanying Phogat, a popular TikTok star who hailed from Haryana, to Goa.

Phogat, 42, was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district on August 23 morning from her hotel.

The police on Friday said Sagwan and Singh allegedly mixed some "obnoxious substance" in water and forced Phogat to drink it while partying at Curlies restaurant on the intervening night of August 22 and 23, adding they have been charged with murder.

The motive behind the alleged murder of Phogat could be "economic interest", a senior police officer had said.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sonali Phogat Case Death Of Sonali Phogat Haryana BJP Leader Sonali Phogat Goa Police Murder Two Arrested BJP Art And Entertainment Sonali Phogat India
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet

Under The Shadow Of The Gun: How Writers, Artists Facing Death Threats Negotiate Life With Bodyguards

Under The Shadow Of The Gun: How Writers, Artists Facing Death Threats Negotiate Life With Bodyguards