Saturday, Jun 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sonali Bendre: Sensationalism Is Part Of Society, Not Just Confined To News

Actress Sonali Bendre recently returned to the world of audio-visual content with her newly-released series 'The Broken News' where she plays a righteous editor of a news channel.

Sonali Bendre: Sensationalism Is Part Of Society, Not Just Confined To News
Sonali Bendre Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 10:33 am

Actress Sonali Bendre recently returned to the world of audio-visual content with her newly-released series 'The Broken News' where she plays a righteous editor of a news channel.

While it's a comeback vehicle for her after a period of struggle in terms of health, the series also marked her digital debut.

In a conversation with IANS, the actress spoke about her experience of coming back in front of the camera, how sensationalism isn't confined to news in the current age, her access point for consumption of information, and her detoxification process from all information junk.

While TV anchors may rupture the eardrums by screaming at the top of their lungs, or flashy graphics may blind the viewer with horrendously loud colors, it's not just the news where sensationalism finds its place.

As Bendre says, "Sensationalism is a part of society, it's not just the news. Everything out there has a bit of sensationalism. There are so many voices that we end up noticing only the louder ones."

Sadly there's not much one can do on an individual level in her opinion, "Hence, the voices just want to be louder and louder. We as a society collectively get drawn towards louder voices and that's something really unfortunate and not in our control, honestly."

But then how does she detoxify herself from the overwhelming flow of information that tends to turn toxic? The answer is simple, Sonali dissociates and switches off, "My way of detoxifying is to shut down completely. During my illness when I did not want to be agitated because the balance was so fragile that anything that could trigger sadness or darkness, I switched it off and focused on things that truly made a difference."

The series marks her digital debut but for the actress, the experience of working on a new medium wasn't very different from that of films, as she shares, "For me, shooting for 'The Broken News' was like shooting for a longer film. In terms of working on the digital medium, it didn't make any difference as such."

Related stories

Sonali Bendre: The Film Industry Has Always Been A Soft Target For Everybody

‘The Broken News’ On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat-Sonali Bendre Question Prime Time News

However, the changing times manifested in more ways than one. The actress explains, "Having said that, the times have definitely changed, the way of working on the sets, the technology, the rhythm of storytelling and the acting has also changed considerably."

For someone like her, who is a voracious reader, the prime source of news consumption remains the written material either on paper or digital.

"I am more of a reader so for me a large part of news consumption happens while I read something, opinion pieces or news articles from different backgrounds", the actress signs off.

'The Broken News' is adapted from the popular British series 'Press', and it presents a tale of the clash of these two disparate worlds, conflicting ideologies, and their incompatible ethics.

The show, produced by BBC Studios India and directed by Vinay Waikul, also stars 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'Paatal Lok' star Jaideep Ahlawat and 'Mirzapur' actress Shriya Pilgaonkar.

It is currently available to stream on ZEE5.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment The Broken News Sonali Bendre Zee5 Zee5 Original Bollywood Actress Actress Sonali Bendre Web Series Jaideep Ahlawat Mugdha Godse New Release New Web Series
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Is There A Petrol, Diesel shortage in India? 

Is There A Petrol, Diesel shortage in India? 

India’s Goa, Goa’s Portugal: Bonds Of History As Strong As Before

India’s Goa, Goa’s Portugal: Bonds Of History As Strong As Before