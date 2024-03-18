Sobhita Dhulipala Calls Her Hollywood Debut With Dev Patel's 'Monkey Man' A 'Dream'

Sobhita Dhulipala is undoubtedly one of the most prominent actresses in the film industry today. After showcasing her skills in the Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam film industries, the actress has set her foot in Hollywood. She has captured attention for her Hollywood debut alongside Dev Patel in the upcoming film ‘Monkey Man.’
During a conversation with PTI on the sidelines of the Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI, she expressed her excitement about the film. “It’s my first time working in a new industry, it’s Hollywood. So that is super exciting for me.” She went on to add, “Mine is not a big part but at the end of the day, it is a dream to be a part of Dev Patel’s vision.”
Advertisement
The ‘Made in Heaven’ actress further discussed the film’s reception at SXSW and stated, “I just came back from the world premiere at Austin [Texas, USA]. It was amazing, what a beautiful reception. I had goose bumps from the whole experience. People were hooting, cheering, clapping and screaming. There was a standing ovation.”
Months ago, Sobhita Dhulipala had also revealed via her Instagram that she had auditioned for her role in ‘Monkey Man’ in 2016 before she left for the Cannes Film Festival with her debut film ‘Raman Raghav 2.0.’
The upcoming film also signifies the directorial debut of Dev Patel, known for his role in the Oscar-winning film ‘Slumdog Millionaire.’ Alongside Patel and Dhulipala, the movie features a talented ensemble cast of actors including Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Sikandar Kher, Ashwini Kalsekar, Aditi Kalkunthe, and Makarand Deshpande.
Advertisement
Patel collaborated on the screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee. ‘Monkey Man’ is produced by Patel, Jomon Thomas, Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Christine Haebler, and Anjay Nagpal.
The trailer for the highly-anticipated film was unveiled on January 27. The film depicts a man’s relentless quest of vengeance against corrupt leaders who not only murdered his mother but also exert dominance over the vulnerable and powerless in society.
‘Monkey Man’ is set to release in theatres on April 5.