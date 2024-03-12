SXSW 2024: Nicholas Cage, Dev Patel, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jesse Eisenberg Rock The Premieres Of ‘Arcadian’, ‘Monkey Man’, ‘Sasquatch Sunset’ – View Pics

From Nicholas Cage to Sobhita Dhulipala to Jesse Eisenberg to Dev Patel to Pitobash, everyone was present for the premieres of their respective movies. It was such a star-studded day at the film festival that you could see celebs at every nook and corner. All the films premiering got a great response and it will be fantastic to see the audience reactions when they see these titles themselves in theatres and on digital platforms.