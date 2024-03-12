Art & Entertainment

SXSW 2024: Nicholas Cage, Dev Patel, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jesse Eisenberg Rock The Premieres Of ‘Arcadian’, ‘Monkey Man’, ‘Sasquatch Sunset’ – View Pics

The cast and crew of ‘Arcadian’, ‘Monkey Man’, ‘Sasquatch Sunset’ were present at the premieres of their respective films at the SXSW 2024. Here are a few glimpses from the South By Southwest Film Festival.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 12, 2024
March 12, 2024
       
SXSW 2024 Photo: Jack Plunkett
The South By Southwest Film Festival, better known as SXSW, was seen buzzing with celebs through the entire day. Numerous films like ‘Sasquatch Sunset’, ‘Monkey Man’ and ‘Arcadian’ saw their world premieres happing at the prestigious film festival in Austin, Texas. It is one of the biggest film festivals of all times and people look forward to it throughout the year.

From Nicholas Cage to Sobhita Dhulipala to Jesse Eisenberg to Dev Patel to Pitobash, everyone was present for the premieres of their respective movies. It was such a star-studded day at the film festival that you could see celebs at every nook and corner. All the films premiering got a great response and it will be fantastic to see the audience reactions when they see these titles themselves in theatres and on digital platforms.

Here are a few glimpses from the gala event:

SXSW2024 Photo: Jack Plunkett
Nicolas Cage arrives for the world premiere of ‘Arcadian’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

SXSW2024 Photo: Jack Plunkett
Sadie Soverall arrives for the world premiere of ‘Arcadian’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

SXSW2024 Photo: Jack Plunkett
Jordan Peele, left, and Dev Patel, arrive for the world premiere of ‘Monkey Man’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

SXSW2024 Photo: Jack Plunkett
Sobhita Dhulipala arrives for the world premiere of ‘Monkey Man’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

SXSW2024 Photo: Jack Plunkett
Jesse Eisenberg arrives for the Texas premiere of ‘Sasquatch Sunset’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

SXSW2024 Photo: Jack Plunkett
SXSW2024 Photo: Jack Plunkett
Pitobash arrives for the world premiere of ‘Monkey Man’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

SXSW2024 Photo: Jack Plunkett
Christophe Zajac-Denek, David Zellner, Nathan Zellner and Jesse Eisenberg, from front left, arrive for the Texas premiere of ‘Sasquatch Sunset’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

SXSW2024 Photo: Jack Plunkett
The Octopus Project’s Yvonne Lambert, Josh Lambert and Toto Miranda, from left, arrive for the Texas premiere of ‘Sasquatch Sunset’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

