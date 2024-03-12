SXSW 2024: Nicholas Cage, Dev Patel, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jesse Eisenberg Rock The Premieres Of ‘Arcadian’, ‘Monkey Man’, ‘Sasquatch Sunset’ – View Pics

The South By Southwest Film Festival, better known as SXSW, was seen buzzing with celebs through the entire day. Numerous films like ‘Sasquatch Sunset’, ‘Monkey Man’ and ‘Arcadian’ saw their world premieres happing at the prestigious film festival in Austin, Texas. It is one of the biggest film festivals of all times and people look forward to it throughout the year.
From Nicholas Cage to Sobhita Dhulipala to Jesse Eisenberg to Dev Patel to Pitobash, everyone was present for the premieres of their respective movies. It was such a star-studded day at the film festival that you could see celebs at every nook and corner. All the films premiering got a great response and it will be fantastic to see the audience reactions when they see these titles themselves in theatres and on digital platforms.
Here are a few glimpses from the gala event:
Nicolas Cage arrives for the world premiere of ‘Arcadian’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.
Sadie Soverall arrives for the world premiere of ‘Arcadian’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.
Jordan Peele, left, and Dev Patel, arrive for the world premiere of ‘Monkey Man’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.
Sobhita Dhulipala arrives for the world premiere of ‘Monkey Man’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.
Jesse Eisenberg arrives for the Texas premiere of ‘Sasquatch Sunset’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.
Pitobash arrives for the world premiere of ‘Monkey Man’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.
Christophe Zajac-Denek, David Zellner, Nathan Zellner and Jesse Eisenberg, from front left, arrive for the Texas premiere of ‘Sasquatch Sunset’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.
The Octopus Project’s Yvonne Lambert, Josh Lambert and Toto Miranda, from left, arrive for the Texas premiere of ‘Sasquatch Sunset’ at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.