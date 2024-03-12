Dev Patel Breaks Down As He Receives Standing Ovation At SXSW Premiere Of 'Monkey Man'

Dev Patel's 'Monkey Man' recently had SXSW world premiere where his film received a two-minute-long standing ovation. Dev turned emotional and couldn't hold back his tears. Dev, who has also written, produced and directed the film, plays a vigilante superhero in it.
'Monkey Man' had a world premiere at the 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas on Monday, March 11. The film marks Dev's directorial and it was indeed an emotional moment for him to receive such an honour.
The video from the screening has gone viral on X handle (formerly Twitter) where the 'Slumdog Millionaire' actor broke into tears while the audiences cheered and clapped for him during the end credits of the film. The heartwarming reaction made him speechless. He thanked the crowd with folded hands as he tried to hold back his tears.
'Monkey Man' draws inspiration from Indian folklore and mysticism. It shows Kid (played by Dev Patel) recalling a bedtime story of Hanuman and Ravana where a white gorilla came to rescue the people attacked by devils. He stands against the corrupt leaders and seeks revenge against the guy who killed his mother. Kid lives his life wearing a gorilla mask as it embodies strength. He lives in an underground fight club where he is beaten by fighters in exchange for cash. Will he be able avenge his moher's death. Well, for that you have to wait for the movie to release.
Dev went through all kinds of hurdles and faced challenges while shooting for 'Monkey Man'. He shot it during the Covid-19 pandemic. He even broke his foot two weeks before the shooting and injured his hand while filming. But all these didn't stop him and now his hard work has been paid off.
Apart from Dev Patel, ‘Monkey Man’ also stars Sikandar Kher, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ashwini Kalsekar, Aditi Kalkunthe, Makarand Deshpande, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, and Vipin Sharma in key roles. It is set to release on April 5.