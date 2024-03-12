Dev Patel Breaks Down As He Receives Standing Ovation At SXSW Premiere Of 'Monkey Man'

'Monkey Man' draws inspiration from Indian folklore and mysticism. It shows Kid (played by Dev Patel) recalling a bedtime story of Hanuman and Ravana where a white gorilla came to rescue the people attacked by devils. He stands against the corrupt leaders and seeks revenge against the guy who killed his mother. Kid lives his life wearing a gorilla mask as it embodies strength. He lives in an underground fight club where he is beaten by fighters in exchange for cash. Will he be able avenge his moher's death. Well, for that you have to wait for the movie to release.