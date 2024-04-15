Art & Entertainment

Smiley! Juhi Parmar Gives Fans A Good Reason To Keep Smiling

The 'Kumkum' fame actress Juhi Parmar shared some happy pictures of herself on Monday, spreading positive vibes and emphasising the importance of smiling, stating that the curves on one's lips signify not just happiness but also faith.

Instagram
Juhi Parmar Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The 'Bigg Boss 5' winner, Juhi, is an ardent social media user and is regularly seen sharing updates of her personal and professional life.

In her latest post, she shared a string of photos wearing a one-sleeve blue floral print jumpsuit, complemented with white heels. Keeping her makeup minimal and opting for natural charm, she left her long tresses open.

Juhi wrote in the caption: "Smile because those curves on your lips are not only of happiness but of faith and learnings and positivity and so much more! Happy Monday! #positivity #positivethinking #positivevibes #happy #smile #smilemore."

Juhi recently portrayed the character of Neerja in season 3 of 'Yeh Meri Family'.

Juhi also featured in shows like 'Hamari Wali Good News', 'Tantra', among others.

