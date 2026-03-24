Sitaare Zameen Par OTT Release Date Announced: When And Where To Watch Aamir Khan-Starrer

Sitaare Zameen Par OTT release update: Aamir Khan-led sports comedy-drama arrived in cinemas on June 20, 2025. A month later, the actor confirmed he had chosen to bypass traditional OTT platforms and release the film directly on his YouTube channel, Aamir Khan Talkies, under a pay-per-view model, allowing viewers to watch Sitaare Zameen Par, paying around Rs 100 per view. Now, in a major turn of events, the strategy has changed, with the film making its OTT debut soon on a leading platform. It will be available online this April.