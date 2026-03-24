Sitaare Zameen Par OTT Release Date Announced: When And Where To Watch Aamir Khan-Starrer

Sitaare Zameen Par OTT release date update: Aamir Khan-starrer will be available to stream online this April.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Sitaare Zameen Par OTT
Sitaare Zameen Par OTT release date out Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sitaare Zameen Par is set for OTT debut this April.

  • Earlier, it was released directly on the YouTube channel, Aamir Khan Talkies, after its theatrical run.

  • Aamir Khan-starrer hit the screens in June last year.

Sitaare Zameen Par OTT release update: Aamir Khan-led sports comedy-drama arrived in cinemas on June 20, 2025. A month later, the actor confirmed he had chosen to bypass traditional OTT platforms and release the film directly on his YouTube channel, Aamir Khan Talkies, under a pay-per-view model, allowing viewers to watch Sitaare Zameen Par, paying around Rs 100 per view. Now, in a major turn of events, the strategy has changed, with the film making its OTT debut soon on a leading platform. It will be available online this April.

When and where to watch Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT

Sitaare Zameen Par is making its OTT debut on April 3 on SonyLiv, a major milestone for the platform as it will be the first Hindi theatrical film to debut on the streamer.

Sitaare Zameen Par Still - Youtube
Sitaare Zameen Par Review | When The Lesson Turns Back On The Teacher

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Sharing the trailer of the film, the platform captioned it, "Kisi ke liye alag… kisi ke liye normal. Sabka apna normal hota hai. ❤️A heartwarming story of Hope, heart and healing💫Watch #SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApnaApnaNormal, streaming from 3rd April on Sony LIV (sic)."

Sitaare Zameen Par story

Amir Khan plays a famous basketball coach, Gulshan Arora, who is rude and aggressive and gets into trouble for driving in a drunken state. After breaking the law, Gulshan is assigned to train Neurodivergent adults for a community service program.

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Sitaare Zameen Par cast

Sitaare Zameen Par also stars Genelia Deshmukh and 10 exceptionally talented debutants - Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

It has been directed by RS Prasanna, with a screenplay by Divy Nidhi Sharma. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy has composed the music, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Sitaare Zameen Par Will Be Available On OTT - IMDb
Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par Heads To SonyLIV After Actor Ruled Out OTT Release

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Sitaare Zameen Par box office

Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 120 crore, it grossed Rs 200.77 crore in India and made a worldwide gross of Rs 267.52 crore.

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