Sitaare Zameen Par OTT Release Date Announced: When And Where To Watch Aamir Khan-Starrer

Summary of this article
Sitaare Zameen Par is set for OTT debut this April.
Earlier, it was released directly on the YouTube channel, Aamir Khan Talkies, after its theatrical run.
Aamir Khan-starrer hit the screens in June last year.
Sitaare Zameen Par OTT release update: Aamir Khan-led sports comedy-drama arrived in cinemas on June 20, 2025. A month later, the actor confirmed he had chosen to bypass traditional OTT platforms and release the film directly on his YouTube channel, Aamir Khan Talkies, under a pay-per-view model, allowing viewers to watch Sitaare Zameen Par, paying around Rs 100 per view. Now, in a major turn of events, the strategy has changed, with the film making its OTT debut soon on a leading platform. It will be available online this April.
When and where to watch Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT
Sitaare Zameen Par is making its OTT debut on April 3 on SonyLiv, a major milestone for the platform as it will be the first Hindi theatrical film to debut on the streamer.
Sharing the trailer of the film, the platform captioned it, "Kisi ke liye alag… kisi ke liye normal. Sabka apna normal hota hai. ❤️A heartwarming story of Hope, heart and healing💫Watch #SitaareZameenPar #SabkaApnaApnaNormal, streaming from 3rd April on Sony LIV (sic)."
Sitaare Zameen Par story
Amir Khan plays a famous basketball coach, Gulshan Arora, who is rude and aggressive and gets into trouble for driving in a drunken state. After breaking the law, Gulshan is assigned to train Neurodivergent adults for a community service program.
Sitaare Zameen Par cast
Sitaare Zameen Par also stars Genelia Deshmukh and 10 exceptionally talented debutants - Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.
It has been directed by RS Prasanna, with a screenplay by Divy Nidhi Sharma. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy has composed the music, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
Sitaare Zameen Par box office
Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 120 crore, it grossed Rs 200.77 crore in India and made a worldwide gross of Rs 267.52 crore.