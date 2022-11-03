Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
Siddhant Chaturvedi Reacts To Navya Naveli Nanda Dating Rumours: That I Am Dating, I Wish That Was True

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda are rumoured to be dating for quite a few months now.

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 4:07 pm

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who was last seen in ‘Gehraiyaan’, is currently busy promoting his horror-comedy film ‘Phone Bhoot’ with co-stars Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. However, as much as his professional life, his romantic life has also been the centre of attention lately. There have been speculations that he is dating Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

However, Siddhant has time and again maintained that he is single. When asked about one rumour about him that he wished was true, Siddhant told GoodTimes, “That I am dating, seeing someone. I wish that was true.”

The two have been linked ever since they were spotted reacting to each other’s social media posts. Reportedly, they also were seen spending time together at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash, and their dance with Shah Rukh Khan went viral on social media. But both Siddhant and Navya have never confirmed or denied their relationship.

Recently, Siddhant was seen dressed up as Shaktiman for Halloween, and Navya ‘liked’ the post. When Siddhant and Navya attended Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash, the paparazzi outside the fashion designer’s house teased him about Navya by saying, “Navya ji aa rahe hai, ruk jaiye na (Navya ma’am is coming, wait back for her).” Another photographer also told him, “Navya, andar koi aapka intezaar kar raha hai (someone is waiting for you inside).”

Work wise, after ‘Phone Bhoot’, Siddhant will feature in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. Navya, on the other hand, is now hosting a podcast with her mother Shweta Bachchan and her grandmother, Jaya Bachchan.

