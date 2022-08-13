Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey's ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ Concludes Filming

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has announced that his upcoming film "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan", co-starring Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav, has wrapped production.

Siddhant Chaturvedi
Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram/@siddhantchaturvedi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 2:42 pm

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has announced that his upcoming film "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan", co-starring Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav, has wrapped production.

Billed as a coming of digital age story of three friends in Mumbai, the movie is being directed by debutante filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh, who also wrote the script with filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Chaturvedi shared the news by posting a heartfelt note on Instagram on Friday night alongside a photo with Panday and Adarsh.

"And It’s a wrap! #KhoGayeHumKahan. We were young, crazy, and restless. Fun, curious & a millennial mess. It’s a story about you & me, and we were just… A bunch of cool kids makin’ a film,” the 29-year-old actor wrote.

“Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” is backed by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment and Zoya and Reema Kagti’s banner Tiger Baby.

The “Gehraiyaan” star thanked the film's team for the best filming experiences ever.

Related stories

Katrina Kaif Raps With Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi In Fun-Filled BTS Video For Her Birthday

Quirky Video Showcases Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khattar, Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' Logo

Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi Mourn ‘Gully Boy’ Rapper MC Tod Fod's Demise

"Thank you @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 for the best filming experiences ever. @tigerbabyofficial @excelmovies Hail!

"@arjunvarain.singh Our Captn! My brother! Thank you for showing this mad faith in us. You’ve been strong & vulnerable in a timed beauty of its own,” he added.

The film started shooting in April this year.

Tagging Panday and Adarsh, Chaturvedi said the two co-stars have become his friends for life now.

"My Co-stars and now friends for life @ananyapanday @gouravadarsh I’ve only grown working alongside you both. You guys are freakin’ beautiful!,” he added.

Also starring Kalki Koechlin, “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” is expected to be released in theatres in 2023. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Siddhant Chaturvedi Ananya Pandey Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Kalki Koechlin Adarsh Gourav Zoya Akhtar Reema Kagti Bollywood
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

We The People: The Matchmaker For Girls From Impoverished Families

We The People: The Matchmaker For Girls From Impoverished Families

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Watch IRE Vs AFG Cricket Match Live

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Watch IRE Vs AFG Cricket Match Live