Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Anya Singh's 'Dream' Of Working With Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti Has 'Come True'

Actress Anya Singh, who made her debut with 'Qaidi Band' and won the hearts of many with her series 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend', will be seen in the upcoming movie 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan'. She says her dream has come true to finally get to work with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Anya Singh
Anya Singh Instagram/@anyasinghofficial

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 5:34 pm

Actress Anya Singh, who made her debut with 'Qaidi Band' and won the hearts of many with her series 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend', will be seen in the upcoming movie 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan'. She says her dream has come true to finally get to work with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.



Anya says: "'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan' is a very special project for me. To be a part of a film written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti whose work I have always admired, feels like a dream come true!"

"The story of 'Luck By Chance' is one that has stayed with me throughout my journey as it showcased such a real side of an actor's chances in the industry."

She adds: "As an actor, this has definitely been the most challenging role I've played & I cannot thank my writer & director Arjun Varain Singh enough for choosing me to play this role. I really hope the film, along with my character, is appreciated!"

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' will explore the various facets of friendship in the movie and will touch upon reconnecting with the forgotten bits of life. It marks the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh and is set to release next year.

It also stars Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Anya Singh Zoya Akhtar Reema Kagti Qaidi Band Ananya Pandey Siddhant Chaturvedi Adarsh Gourav Bollywood
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Wedding Season’ On Netflix Movie Review: An Indianised Rip-Off Of Emma Robert’s Romcom ‘Holidate’

‘Wedding Season’ On Netflix Movie Review: An Indianised Rip-Off Of Emma Robert’s Romcom ‘Holidate’

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions