Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Art & Entertainment Watch: Ananya Panday Dances With Siddhant Chaturvedi And Adarsh Gourav In Farhan Akhtar's ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’

Watch: Ananya Panday Dances With Siddhant Chaturvedi And Adarsh Gourav In Farhan Akhtar's ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ is written by Zoya Akhtar, Singh, Reema Kagti. It is produced by Zoya, Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Watch: Ananya Panday Dances With Siddhant Chaturvedi And Adarsh Gourav In Farhan Akhtar's ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’
On Thursday (September 16), the cast of the upcoming film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' - Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav shared the first poster of the movie on social media.

Trending

Watch: Ananya Panday Dances With Siddhant Chaturvedi And Adarsh Gourav In Farhan Akhtar's ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’
outlookindia.com
2021-09-17T08:49:56+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 8:49 am

As multi-starrers have become common in Bollywood, another youthful story is all set to hit the big screens soon. Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav are all set to team up for a friendship-based subject 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, backed by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby.

Ananya Pandey and Siddhant shared the announcement videos on their Instagram pages and treated their fans with this amazing news… Take a look!

"Find your Friends and you won’t need followers," they posted.

The film will be the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh and is billed as a coming of "digital" age" story of three friends in Mumbai.

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ is written by Zoya Akhtar, Singh, Reema Kagti. It is produced by Zoya, Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

From the Magazine

Ride The Bullish Run Of Cryptocurrency

Crypto Is Here, Where Are India’s Checks And Balances?

Bitcoin, Altcoin, Blockchain, Mining…The Nuts And Bolts Of Cryptocurrency

Why Politicians Trust Good Ol’ Yatra To Reach Voter’s Heart

Arunachal Women’s Dilemma: Marry ‘Outsider’, Lose Property Rights

Chaturvedi and Panday recently worked together in filmmaker Shakun Batra's untitled next, co-starring Deepika Padukone.

Gourav was the breakout star of this year's Netflix film ‘The White Tiger’.

The makers announced that ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ will be their next theatrical project, scheduled to release in 2023.

With PTI inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Ananya Panday Adarsh Gourav Farhan Akhtar Zoya Akhtar Mumbai Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

'Ankahi Kahaniya': A Fresh Look At Love, Longing And Betrayal!

'Ankahi Kahaniya': A Fresh Look At Love, Longing And Betrayal!

Here’s How Anushka Sharma Reacted To Virat Kohli’s Decision To Quit T20 Captaincy

‘Until You Go Out And Say I’m Here, People Won’t Notice You In Bollywood’: Sunny Kaushal

Ankita Lokhande Recalls What Sushant Singh Rajput Said After ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy’ Bombed At The Box-Office

Akshara Singh: We Should Have Circled And Bear-Hugged Sidharth Shukla And Shenaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill’s Fans Rejoice As Diljit Dosanjh Shares An Update On Her Upcoming Film ‘Honsla Rakh’

Shilpa Shetty On Raj Kundra’s Porn Racket: I Was Too Busy With My Own Work To Be Aware Of What He Was Upto

Tara Sutaria: I Completely Disagree When People Say It’s Not Ideal To Do A Two-Heroine Project

Photo Gallery

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Colleges Reopen In Delhi

Colleges Reopen In Delhi

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'I Consider Myself As A Working Actor With A Normal Life,' Says Konkona Sen Sharma

'I Consider Myself As A Working Actor With A Normal Life,' Says Konkona Sen Sharma

Former Mr India Manoj Patil Attempts Suicide After Blaming Bollywood Actor Sahil Khan For Harassment

Former Mr India Manoj Patil Attempts Suicide After Blaming Bollywood Actor Sahil Khan For Harassment

Angelina Jolie Visits White House To Discuss Violence Against Women Act

Angelina Jolie Visits White House To Discuss Violence Against Women Act

Ganesh Chaturthi: Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya And Other TV Stars Say Goodbye To Ganpati

Ganesh Chaturthi: Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya And Other TV Stars Say Goodbye To Ganpati

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Turns 71, President, Ministers And Party Workers Extend Wishes

PM Modi Turns 71, President, Ministers And Party Workers Extend Wishes

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 71 on Friday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others extended wishes while Health Minister called for vaccinations as "birthday gift".

India's Jaishankar Attends SCO, Discussions Revolved Around Taliban

India's Jaishankar Attends SCO, Discussions Revolved Around Taliban

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in person and also met with his counterparts to discuss bilateral developments. Prime Minister Modi to virtually participate today.

Sunil Mittal Aspires To Keep The Telecom Industry Together; Spoke To Vodafone-Idea Chief About Telecom Reforms

Sunil Mittal Aspires To Keep The Telecom Industry Together; Spoke To Vodafone-Idea Chief About Telecom Reforms

Tabeenah Anjum / He urged the industry to work together in areas such as infrastructure but said he was strictly opposed to any cartelisation.

Rajasthan: Tourism Industry Hails Bill Making Misbehaviour With Tourists Non-Bailable Offence

Rajasthan: Tourism Industry Hails Bill Making Misbehaviour With Tourists Non-Bailable Offence

Tourism Department has taken action against 208 touts in 2018, 462 in 2019, 194 in 2020 and 102 in 2021. But since the crime wasn't cognisable, a complaint is filed in court and the accused is let off after paying a fine.

Advertisement