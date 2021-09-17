Watch: Ananya Panday Dances With Siddhant Chaturvedi And Adarsh Gourav In Farhan Akhtar's ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’

As multi-starrers have become common in Bollywood, another youthful story is all set to hit the big screens soon. Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav are all set to team up for a friendship-based subject 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, backed by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby.

Ananya Pandey and Siddhant shared the announcement videos on their Instagram pages and treated their fans with this amazing news… Take a look!

"Find your Friends and you won’t need followers," they posted.

The film will be the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh and is billed as a coming of "digital" age" story of three friends in Mumbai.

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ is written by Zoya Akhtar, Singh, Reema Kagti. It is produced by Zoya, Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Chaturvedi and Panday recently worked together in filmmaker Shakun Batra's untitled next, co-starring Deepika Padukone.

Gourav was the breakout star of this year's Netflix film ‘The White Tiger’.

The makers announced that ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ will be their next theatrical project, scheduled to release in 2023.

