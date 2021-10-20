Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Adarsh Gourav Excited To Work Alongside Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer In Apple TV’s ‘Extrapolations’

The eight-episode-long anthology series is about how the changes to the planet will impact love, family and will display the need for survival, world over, in the current times.

The eight-episode-long anthology series also stars several Hollywood stars including Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harrington, Gemma Chan and David Schwimmer. | Source: Instagram

2021-10-20T12:10:02+05:30
Samarth Goyal
Published: 20 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 12:10 pm

BAFTA-nominated actor Adarsh Gourav has bagged his second major project, Scott Z. Burns’ anthology series for Apple TV+ titled ‘Extrapolations’. The show stars several Hollywood stars including Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harrington, Gemma Chan and David Schwimmer.

“The project and the team behind it, is incredibly rewarding as actor to be part of this. My co-stars are acting legends and to be in a project with them is truly something I’m most excited about. The story is current and relevant and I’m looking forward to shoot the project,” Gourav tells us.

He recently flew off to the US, to New York where the show is currently expected to go into production. The series explores the stories of how the changes to the planet will impact love, family, work both on a personal level and at a large human level. It’s an eight-part-interconnected series which will revolve around the need for survival, world over in the current era.

The show has Scott Z. Burns as the writer, director and executive producer with show being helmed by Micheal Ellenberg’s Media Res.

“This is beyond anything I can express to be honest. But to be working with such an incredible team at such an early juncture of my career is truly rewarding. I’m elated to be part of this project and grateful that I will be working alongside some of the very best in the business. I have grown up and looked up each of my co-stars and to now be sharing screen space with them is incredible. This story is such an important one to be told for our current generation and is tied in with realties of today,” he says.

Adarsh will wrap this project before heading back to India to start his next, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ with Ananaya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

