Shweta Bachchan's 50th Birthday: Parents Amitabh-Jaya, Navya-Siddhant, Karan Johar Attend

Shweta Bachchan Nanda celebrated her 50th birthday on March 17, and to mark the special occasion, her family members including her parents Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan were clicked at her golden jubilee celebration. Joining them all were her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Karan Johar, and Navya’s rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi.
The Bachchan family members were clicked on Sunday evening as they prepared for a celebration. Both Karan Johar and Navya Naveli were clicked overseeing the decorations. Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, was also clicked at the venue for the celebrations.
Earlier in the day, Abhishek had shared a video featuring throwback photos of him and Shweta. He captioned it as, "Happy Birthday, Shwetdi! I might not say it or show it, but you mean the world to me. Love you."
Advertisement
Karan Johar penned a heartwarming note for Shweta, and recollected how the two turned BFFs. Shweta replied to his sweet gesture saying, “Thank you Karan… I love you very much. As far as children go, it takes a village no one knows that better than you. Glad to be part of your children’s world. And most importantly Hiroo aunty my Gilmore Girl.”
Shweta is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. She married Nikhil Nanda, a Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda in 1993. She made her debut as an author with the book ‘Paradise Towers’ in 2018. Her son Agastya made his acting debut last year with Zoya Akhtar helmed 'The Archies', while daughter Navya has no acting plans, and is an entrepreneur.