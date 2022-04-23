Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty: Super Thrilled To Join Action King Rohit Shetty In His Cop Universe

Actress Shilpa Shetty has entered filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with ‘Indian Police Force’, which is headlined by actor Sidharth Malhotra. Shilpa Shetty and Rohit Shetty took to social media to announce this collaboration.

Shilpa Shetty: Super Thrilled To Join Action King Rohit Shetty In His Cop Universe
Shilpa Shetty In 'Indian Police Force' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Apr 2022 1:43 pm

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra has boarded the cast of filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s debut web series ‘India Police Force’, the filmmaker announced on Saturday. The actress joins the filmmaker’s cop universe and fans on social media are excited to see her don the police uniform once again onscreen.

Directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, the action series has been set up at streaming service Amazon Prime Video and is headlined by ‘Shershaah’ star Sidharth Malhotra, who will play a Delhi Police officer.

According to the makers, ‘Indian Police Force’ pays an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep everyone safe.

Rohit Shetty shared the news of Shilpa Shetty joining the project in an Instagram post, alongside a picture of her from the set holding a gun.

Related stories

Indian Police Force: Sidharth Malhotra Joins Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe

Ajay Devgn To Begin Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham 3’ By The End Of The Year

Rohit Shetty: Ajay Devgn Always Wanted To Be A Director, Not An Actor

"Welcome to the squad Shilpa! Get ready for Gun Battles, Hand to Hand Combats, High speed chases and YES! Flying Cars...INDIAN POLICE FORCE #FilmingNow @sidmalhotra @theshilpashetty @primevideoin @rohitshettypicturez (sic),” the caption read.

Rohit Shetty's cop universe includes two ‘Singham’ films, headlined by Ajay Devgn, as well as Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Simmba’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’, which featured Akshay Kumar.

The 46-year-old actor, Shilpa Shetty, said she is thrilled to join Rohit Shetty’s cinematic universe with the show, which marks her OTT debut as well.

"Ready to set the OTT platform on fire for the first time. Superrr Thrilled to join The Action King Rohit Shetty in his Cop Universe! #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, now filming! @itsrohitshetty @sidmalhotra @primevideoin @rohitshettypicturez (sic),” she wrote.

The eight-part series is also the first OTT web series of Malhotra. The shooting of ‘Indian Police Force’ is currently underway in Mumbai. The show is most likely to be released next year.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Indian Police Force Cop Universe Mumbai Police Delhi Police Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actress Film Actress Indian Actress Sidharth Malhotra Rohit Shetty Shilpa Shetty India Mumbai Bombay Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL 2022: 400+ Sixes In Just 27 Matches - Stats

IPL 2022: 400+ Sixes In Just 27 Matches - Stats

A Pandit Must Know His Meat

A Pandit Must Know His Meat