Actress Shilpa Shetty starrer ‘Nikamma’ will release theatrically on June 17. The film also stars Abhimanyu Desai and Shirley Setia.



The action entertainer is directed by Sabbir Khan who has previously directed ‘Heropanti’ and ‘Baaghi’. Khan said he is thrilled that "Nikamma" will finally hit the screens after the makers held on to its release due to the pandemic.

"The whole team has been waiting very patiently for the times to be right for the world and I am just happy to see our film finally getting a theatrical release, which is what the film was conceived for.

"The fresh new pairing of Abhimanyu and Shirley will surprise everyone, with Shilpa in a totally different avatar. I hope that the audiences will show the same love for Abhi and Shirley as they had done for Tiger and Kriti in their debut 'Heropanti,'" the filmmaker said in a statement on Thursday.

Shetty, who had been away from the big screen for more than a decade, returned to films with last year's comedy "Hungama 2", which was released on Disney+Hotstar.

With 'Nikamma', the 46-year-old actor said it's "great to be back in the theatres after a "hiatus of 15 years". Her last big screen release was "Apne" in 2007.

"It's the first film I said yes to after my sabbatical, and I was convinced by Sabbir's grasp on the craft and the unusual and exciting part he had to offer.

"Avni has been one of my most challenging roles yet, but also a part I enjoyed playing to the hilt. Can't wait for people to enjoy 'Nikamma' in the theatres," Shetty said. The film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Sabbir Khan Films.

"They say good things take time, I believe the same when it comes to 'Nikamma'. Working on this film has been an adventure. I'm glad we chose to wait for a theatrical release for it. Nikamma' is a total family entertainer that is best enjoyed in a community viewing experience of a theatre with popcorn and samosas," he added.

Setia, who made her acting debut with the Netflix film "Maska", thanked the makers for deciding to release the film "at the right time" "I hope that my fans support us with all their love, as they have always done till now," she added.

