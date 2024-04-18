Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Release Statement After ED Attaches Their Properties, Shares In Ongoing Money Laundering Case

Earlier today the internet was flooded with reports that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s properties and shares have been attached by the Enforcement Directorate aka ED in its investigation in a money laundering case. Now, the power couple has released an official statement, which opens up about how they will be following every due process approved by law and tak e necessary steps which are prescribed.
The statement from Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra comes from their advocate Prashant Patil.
“We shall follow the due process of law and take necessary steps as prescribed under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act to protect the liberty and property of my clients,” started the statement from Prashant Patil.
Advertisement
The statement goes on to also claim that there is no case made out against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty. “On the face of it, there is no prima facie case made out against my clients Mr Raj Kundra and Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra,” reads the statement.
“We have complete faith in the Honourable Judiciary. I believe when we make our fair representation before the Honourable Enforcement Directorate, even the investigation agencies may grant justice to us. We have faith in the fair investigation. We stand committed to cooperate with the authorities as and when required,” concluded the statement.
In the money laundering case, three individuals, namely Simpy Bhardwaj, Nitin Gaur, and Nikhil Mahajan have been arrested till now in the case. They all remain in judicial custody still. However, two of the main accused in this case, Ajay Bhardwaj and Mahendra Bhardwaj are still on the run.