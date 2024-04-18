Art & Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Release Statement After ED Attaches Their Properties, Shares In Ongoing Money Laundering Case

Amidst ED's action on their properties, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra release a statement through their lawyer, maintaining innocence and faith in the judiciary.

Advertisement

Instagram
Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Earlier today the internet was flooded with reports that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s properties and shares have been attached by the Enforcement Directorate aka ED in its investigation in a money laundering case. Now, the power couple has released an official statement, which opens up about how they will be following every due process approved by law and tak e necessary steps which are prescribed.

The statement from Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra comes from their advocate Prashant Patil.

“We shall follow the due process of law and take necessary steps as prescribed under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act to protect the liberty and property of my clients,” started the statement from Prashant Patil.

Advertisement

The statement goes on to also claim that there is no case made out against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty. “On the face of it, there is no prima facie case made out against my clients Mr Raj Kundra and Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra,” reads the statement.

“We have complete faith in the Honourable Judiciary. I believe when we make our fair representation before the Honourable Enforcement Directorate, even the investigation agencies may grant justice to us. We have faith in the fair investigation. We stand committed to cooperate with the authorities as and when required,” concluded the statement.

In the money laundering case, three individuals, namely Simpy Bhardwaj, Nitin Gaur, and Nikhil Mahajan have been arrested till now in the case. They all remain in judicial custody still. However, two of the main accused in this case, Ajay Bhardwaj and Mahendra Bhardwaj are still on the run.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. American Airlines Pilot Union Raises Safety Concerns Amid Industry Scrutiny
  2. Tamil Nadu's New Airport At Parandur Will Be An Ecological Disaster, Say Environmentalists
  3. GT Vs DC, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  4. Nepal Vs UAE, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 1st Semi-Final, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. 'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun's Film's Theatrical Rights In North India Sold For Rs 200 Crore? Here's What We Know
  6. Sports World LIVE: Indian Medal Hope Murali Sreeshankar Ruled Out Of Paris Olympics
  7. Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur And Others Attend 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Screening, See Pics
  8. Bengal Ram Navami Clash: Stones Thrown At Procession, Police Resort To Lathicharge, Tear Gas; Several Injured