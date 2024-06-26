Art & Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Refute Rs 90 Lakh Fraud Allegations; Advocate Releases Statement

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were recently allegedly accused of scamming an investor in a gold scheme. In his case, Prithviraj Kothari claims that in 2014, Raj and Shilpa developed a plan in which anyone wishing to invest would make a full payout in gold. An agreed-upon quantity of gold would be provided on the maturity date.

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty
Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty Photo: Instagram
Thus, he had spent around Rs 90 lakh in this plan and is now accusing the couple of fraud. He said that the promised quantity of gold was not delivered to him. The judge has ordered a police investigation into the situation. Shilpa and Raj’s counsel, Prashant Patil, has now issued a statement.

Here’s what the statement from Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s Advocate Prashant Patil read:

The complainant had a moved a criminal complaint against my clients Raj Kundra and Shilpa shetty in year of 2022 .

This complaint was thoroughly investigated by the police in the year of 2022 by adopting the due process of law .

After thorough investigation it was found that the complainant had infact received the entire alleged amount of Rupees 90 lacs through legitimate means of payment .

My clients bonafidely submitted these documents to the police department. After finding out the truth of the matter , the police delivered justice to my clients .

Post this enquiry , the complainant opted to file a private complaint under sec 156(3) CrPC before the Honourable Court .

After a passage of almost 2 years , the Honourable Court has directed the police to investigate the case again . We have complete faith in the independence and fairness of the investigation .

. The truth shall prevail . My clients have not committed any offence and it has been established through documents in possession of my clients . The invoice between the Compainant and my clients , clearly reflect that there is an Arbritation clause in the said contract. .

If the complainant has any grievance about the alleged “interest amount “ the clause of Arbritation can certainly be invoked.

However , the act of initiating criminal proceedings for settling commercial disputes has been deprecated by plethora of judgements of Honourable Supreme Court and various Honourable High Courts of our country .

My clients shall fight this battle legally and shall cooperate with the investigation agencies .

My clients reserve their right to sue the complainant for malicious proceedings , at the right stage of the proceedings (sic).

