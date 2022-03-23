Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Shefali Shah Confesses To An Old Crush On Aamir Khan

Actors Shefali Shah and Aamir Khan were both in the 1995 movie ‘Rangeela’, which also starred Urmila Matondkar and Jackie Shroff, but they did not have a scene together.

Shefali Shah Confesses To An Old Crush On Aamir Khan
Shefali Shah, Aamir Khan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Mar 2022 8:35 pm

Actress Shefali Shah has revealed that she used to have a huge crush on actor Aamir Khan in her college days. The actress had also made her debut in an actor’s-starrer movie. The actress had played the role of Mala Malhotra in director Ram Gopal Varma's 1995 film ‘Rangeela’, which also starred Urmila Matondkar and Jackie Shroff. Actress only had a few scenes in the film, as she had left it after just four days of shooting because she felt her role was very different from what she was briefed.

The actress recently revealed that she used to have a crush on the actor, the star of her debut film, and she even sent him a photograph of hers along with a long letter to tell him about her feelings.

Related stories

Shefali Shah: Haven't Been Offered Comedy Movies As People Think I Am A Serious Actor

‘Jalsa’ Movie Review: Vidya Balan Is Good, But Shefali Shah Salvages This Film

Shefali Shah Feels Bollywood Is 'Obsessed With Stars'

When asked to name a person whom she had a huge crush on while she was in college, the actress told Bollywood Hungama, "Aamir Khan. I wrote him a letter. I sent a photograph of mine with a love letter and in the photograph I was standing there (gesturing far away) but it was looking very nice because it was blurred. Far away I am standing, you can't make out anybody, who this human is, nothing, wrote a long love letter."

As her ‘Jalsa’ co-star, Vidya Balan, asked her if she has worked with the actor since joining the film industry, the actress said no. She recalled that she and Khan were both in ‘Rangeela’ but they did not have a scene together. Asked if she thinks the actor is aware of her old crush on him, the actress said, "I don't know," while Balan pointed out that he is going to know it now.

Shah and Balan are currently seen in ‘Jalsa’, an investigation thriller by Suresh Triveni that was released on Amazon Prime Video on March 18. In the movie, Balan plays a celebrated journalist while Shah portrays her cook, whose daughter gets injured in a hit-and-run accident.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Bollywood Actor Bollywood News Bollywood Movies Bollywood Actress Crush Shooting Movies Amazon Prime Shefali Shah Vidya Balan Aamir Khan India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT

Kerala Records 702 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 61 Deaths

Kerala Records 702 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 61 Deaths