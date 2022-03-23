Shefali Shah Confesses To An Old Crush On Aamir Khan

Actress Shefali Shah has revealed that she used to have a huge crush on actor Aamir Khan in her college days. The actress had also made her debut in an actor’s-starrer movie. The actress had played the role of Mala Malhotra in director Ram Gopal Varma's 1995 film ‘Rangeela’, which also starred Urmila Matondkar and Jackie Shroff. Actress only had a few scenes in the film, as she had left it after just four days of shooting because she felt her role was very different from what she was briefed.

The actress recently revealed that she used to have a crush on the actor, the star of her debut film, and she even sent him a photograph of hers along with a long letter to tell him about her feelings.

When asked to name a person whom she had a huge crush on while she was in college, the actress told Bollywood Hungama, "Aamir Khan. I wrote him a letter. I sent a photograph of mine with a love letter and in the photograph I was standing there (gesturing far away) but it was looking very nice because it was blurred. Far away I am standing, you can't make out anybody, who this human is, nothing, wrote a long love letter."

As her ‘Jalsa’ co-star, Vidya Balan, asked her if she has worked with the actor since joining the film industry, the actress said no. She recalled that she and Khan were both in ‘Rangeela’ but they did not have a scene together. Asked if she thinks the actor is aware of her old crush on him, the actress said, "I don't know," while Balan pointed out that he is going to know it now.

Shah and Balan are currently seen in ‘Jalsa’, an investigation thriller by Suresh Triveni that was released on Amazon Prime Video on March 18. In the movie, Balan plays a celebrated journalist while Shah portrays her cook, whose daughter gets injured in a hit-and-run accident.