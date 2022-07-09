Saturday, Jul 09, 2022
Shawn Mendes Taking Three Weeks Off Tour, Cites Mental Health Reasons

Singer Shawn Mendes has postponed his Wonder world tour by three weeks to focus on his mental health.

Updated: 09 Jul 2022 2:08 pm

In a statement, posted on his social media handles, Mendes said his decision to return to touring was proving difficult to manage and taking a toll on his health.

"This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice,” Mendes wrote.

"I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family. After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately, the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point," he added.

The 23-year-old singer, known for hit tracks like "Treat You Better" and "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back", said he consulted with his team and health professionals, who advised him to take care of his mental health.

"As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know," he concluded the statement.

Mendes’ fourth studio album, 'Wonder', was released in December 2020 with the world tour kicking off on June 27 in Portland, Oregon. It is set to run through October in the US before picking up again in May 2023 in the UK and Europe.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

[With Inputs From PTI]

