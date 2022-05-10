Sharmila Tagore To Return To Films After 11 Years With 'Gulmohar'

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is returning to films after 11 long years. According to latestly, Tagore will play the grand matriarch of Batra family in ‘Gulmohar’ and shoot wrapped up recently. The Rahul Chittella directorial will star actors Manoj Bajpayee, Simran Singh Bagga, Amol Palekar and Suraj Sharma. ‘Gulmohar’ is set to release in August.

The film will narrate the story of a multi-generation Batra family who are planning to move out of their family home of 34 years. The decision triggers the rediscovery of bonds that kept them together as one, including the personal secrets and insecurities.

Talking about the film, Tagore said, "After a considerable gap, I am very happy to be in the familiar and well-loved ambience of a film set. I agreed almost immediately to be a part of team ‘Gulmohar’- after the moving narration of this heartwarming and beautifully written story/script. It is a very layered and absorbing family drama. And I am sure many will enjoy watching it together with their loved ones in the comfort of their homes.”

Siddhartha Khosla has composed the movie’s music and he has previously worked on American family drama TV series ‘This Is Us’. Bajpayee also opened up about being the part of ‘Gulmohar’ and said, “For me, there were many reasons to sign the film, firstly the narrative of the film was extremely candid and relatable. Secondly, sharing screen space with Sharmila ji was such an honour and above all, Rahul always came across as an intelligent talent and a man of integrity! What more could I ask for? I hope that the audience too will love it as much as I love being a part of it.”

Fox Star Studios, Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works is producing the family drama. It is written by Chittella and Arpita Mukherjee. Chittella while talking about the story and cast, said that, "'Gulmohar' is an intimate story about family and home - the only two things that have ever mattered, more so now than ever. I’m very excited to wrap the shooting with such an incredible ensemble of actors and crew members, all of whom are collaborating with utmost purity to tell this story. We can’t wait to bring it to the audiences soon.”