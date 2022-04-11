Monday, Apr 11, 2022
Shahid Kapoor Responds To Reports Of 'Jersey' Delaying Release To Sidestep KGF 2 Clash

'Jersey,' along with the much-anticipated actioner 'KGF: Chapter 2,' was earlier slated to release in theatres on April 14. 'Beast,' starring Vijay and Pooja Hegde, will also be released on April 13.

Actor Shahid Kapoor in 'Jersey' Instagram

Updated: 11 Apr 2022 9:28 pm

Actor Shahid Kapoor starrer drama 'Jersey,' which will now be released in theatres on April 22, has been postponed. In a recent interview, Kapoor addressed rumours that Jersey's release date has been pushed back to prevent a collision with 'KGF 2' and 'Beast.'

'Jersey,' along with the much-anticipated actioner 'KGF: Chapter 2,' was slated to enter theatres on April 14. 'Beast,' starring Vijay and Pooja Hegde, will also be released on April 13.

On Monday, 'Jersey's producer Aman Gill said in a statement, “As a team, we have put our blood sweat and tears into Jersey and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. 'Jersey' will now release on 22nd April.”

In an interview with India Today, Kapoor addressed allegations that Jersey's release date had been moved back to prevent a clash with 'Beast' and 'KGF 2'. He said, "We obviously have thought it through. Everybody thinks its prudent. It’s a big holiday. A lot of big films can be released on a holiday and I think Beast is largely for a different market. And KGF 2 is an action film. We are very much a family film. So, the genres are very different. So, yeah, we think it's okay."

Actress Mrunal Thakur said, "I think it has been 2 years. Audiences didn’t get a chance to go out to the theatres and enjoy that atmosphere. So, we are really spoiling our audience for choices."

The film is a Hindi version of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Allu Arvind presents 'Jersey,' which is produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi, and Gill. Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur also appear.

