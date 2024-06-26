Art & Entertainment

Shabana Azmi, SS Rajamouli, Ritesh Sidhwani, Ravi Varman Among 487 New Academy Members

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, "RRR" director SS Rajamouli, producer Ritesh Sidhwani, and noted cinematographer Ravi Varman are among the new 487 members invited this year by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Actress Shabana Azmi
Actress Shabana Azmi Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, "RRR" director SS Rajamouli, producer Ritesh Sidhwani, and noted cinematographer Ravi Varman are among the new 487 members invited this year by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

In a statement shared on its website, the Academy on late Tuesday night said the list includes artists and executives who have distinguished themselves by their contributions to theatrical motion pictures.

Membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity, according to the Los-Angeles based institution.

Azmi, a stalwart in both Indian and international cinema, has been invited to join the Actors branch. The news comes as Azmi completes 50 years in the industry; she made her groundbreaking debut in Shyam Benegal's "Ankur" (1974).

Known for films such as "Godmother", "Arth", "The Reluctant Fundamentalist", "In Custody" and most recently "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani", the multiple award winning actor has starred in over 140 Hindi films and 12 international productions.

Rajamouli, the man behind the epic period spectacle "RRR" which became the first Indian feature production to win an Academy Award in 2023, has been included in the Director's branch.

Independent filmmaker Rima Das, known for acclaimed and awarded titles such as "Tora’s Husband" and "Village Rockstars", is also joining Rajamouli in the segment.

Renowned producer Sidhwani, who has backed celebrated movies such as "Gully Boy" and "Dil Chahta Hai", will be part of the Producers branch.

Director of photography Varman has been invited to join the Cinematographers branch. His credits include "Japan", "Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two", "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela", and Shankar's upcoming "Indian 2".

Rama Rajamouli, "RRR" costume designer and wife of Rajamouli, has been invited to the Costume Designers branch. Part of the Production and Technology branch is choreographer Prem Rakshith, who created the complex but perfectly synthesised moves in the best original song Oscar winner "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR".

Sheetal Sharma, known for her work on movies such as “Gangubai Kathiawadi” and “Kesari”, will join Rama Rajamouli in the section.

Documentary filmmaker Hemal Trivedi (“Among the Believers,” “Saving Face”) is part of the Documentary branch.

"We are thrilled to welcome this year's class of new members to the Academy. These remarkably talented artists and professionals from around the world have made a significant impact on our filmmaking community," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a joint statement.

"We are thrilled to welcome this year's class of new members to the Academy. These remarkably talented artists and professionals from around the world have made a significant impact on our filmmaking community," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a joint statement.

From the Indian film industry, A R Rahman, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Suriya, Vidya Balan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ali Fazal, Aditya Chopra, Guneet Monga, Reema Kagti, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor are already members of the Academy.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. #Promo | Vikram Seth’s Hanuman Chalisa Translation: Exclusive Interview
  2. ‘Dictator Crosses All Limits Of Cruelty’: AAP Lambasts Modi, BJP After Kejriwal’s Arrest
  3. Breaking News, June 26: No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case
  4. Sam Pitroda Returns As Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress
  5. No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal; Delhi Court Allows 3-Day CBI Custody For Delhi CM
Entertainment News
  1. Lost Album By Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan To Come Out In September
  2. Shabana Azmi, SS Rajamouli, Ritesh Sidhwani, Ravi Varman Among 487 New Academy Members
  3. Rohit Saraf Joins Kamal Haasan, Ali Fazal In Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’
  4. ‘Mirzapur 3’: How The Return Of India’s Biggest OTT Franchise Is Turning Out To Be A Sensation
  5. Asha Negi Opens Up On ‘Industry’, Says It Shows Viewers Real Challenges Of People In Showbiz
Sports News
  1. SAFF U17 Men's Championship: India Announces 31 Probables - Check The Names
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Phil Foden Leaves England Camp Due To Pressing Family Matter
  3. India's Tour Of Zimbabwe: Shivam Dube Replaces Injured Nitish Kumar Reddy For T20Is
  4. Uruguay Vs Bolivia, Live Streaming Copa America 2024: When, Where To Watch URU Vs BOL Group C, Matchday 2
  5. USA Vs Panama, Live Streaming Copa America 2024: When, Where To Watch Group C Match
World News
  1. Ahead Of Snap Polls, France Bans Extreme-right, Radical Islamic Groups
  2. Pakistan Likely To Privatise Its National Flag Carrier PIA By August: Report
  3. California Man Shares 'Brutal' Airbnb Booking Experience. See What Happened Next
  4. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained
  5. Kenya President William Ruto Rejects New Tax Bill, Sends It Back To Parliament After Deadly Protests Kill 23
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla Returns As Speaker, Sparks Row Over Emergency Remarks | Key Points
  6. Sports News June 26 Highlights: Hockey India Announces 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 26: No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case