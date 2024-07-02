Shabana Azmi Says 'It Was Difficult' As She Recalls Dealing With Javed Akhtar's Alcoholism

Earlier in an interview, screenwriter, lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar opened up about his excessive drinking in the past. In a chat with Arbaaz Khan on Bollywood Bubble show The Invincibles, the 79-year-old actor also revealed that he had a big bottle of rum on July 31, 1991, and from August 1, he gave up the habit of drinking completely. In a new interview of the same show, Javed's wife actress Shabana Azmi, opened up on dealing with his alcoholism.
She called it a 'difficult' phase and also said that one day Javed Akhtar suddenly promised that he wouldn't drink any more, and he kept his promise.
Shabana recently had a conversation with Arbaaz Khan on The Invincible Series, where she said that Javed Akhtar's drinking habit took a huge toll on their relationship.
She said, "He had decided that he wouldn't be able to live longer and do creative work anymore if he didn't quit drinking like this."
The 'Arth' actress further said, "We were in a flat in London, and he was stinking of alcohol, and I was like, oh my god, it is going to be one of those trips'. And, very quietly, he told me to make him some breakfast. He had that and after the breakfast he said I am not going to drink any more."
Initially, it was difficult for her to believe but to her surprise, Akhtar finally quit alcohol forever.
Javed Akhtar also opened up about his struggle with alcoholism in an episode of Aamir Khan’s Satyameva Jayate in 2012. He said he started drinking at a very young age of 19. ''When I came to Bombay (now Mumbai) after completing my graduation I started drinking with friends and later it became a habit. Earlier I didn’t have enough money, but then after my success, money flow was also taken care of. Then came a time when I would drink one bottle a day,” he added.