Art & Entertainment

Shabana Azmi Says 'It Was Difficult' As She Recalls Dealing With Javed Akhtar's Alcoholism

Shabana Azmi recalled Javed Akhtar decided to quit drinking as he thought he wouldn't be able to live longer and do creative work anymore.

Instagram
Shabana Azmi on dealing with Javed Akhtar's alcoholism Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Earlier in an interview, screenwriter, lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar opened up about his excessive drinking in the past. In a chat with Arbaaz Khan on Bollywood Bubble show The Invincibles, the 79-year-old actor also revealed that he had a big bottle of rum on July 31, 1991, and from August 1, he gave up the habit of drinking completely. In a new interview of the same show, Javed's wife actress Shabana Azmi, opened up on dealing with his alcoholism.

She called it a 'difficult' phase and also said that one day Javed Akhtar suddenly promised that he wouldn't drink any more, and he kept his promise.

Shabana recently had a conversation with Arbaaz Khan on The Invincible Series, where she said that Javed Akhtar's drinking habit took a huge toll on their relationship.

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi Photo: Instagram
info_icon

She said, "He had decided that he wouldn't be able to live longer and do creative work anymore if he didn't quit drinking like this."

The 'Arth' actress further said, "We were in a flat in London, and he was stinking of alcohol, and I was like, oh my god, it is going to be one of those trips'. And, very quietly, he told me to make him some breakfast. He had that and after the breakfast he said I am not going to drink any more."

Initially, it was difficult for her to believe but to her surprise, Akhtar finally quit alcohol forever.

Javed Akhtar also opened up about his struggle with alcoholism in an episode of Aamir Khan’s Satyameva Jayate in 2012. He said he started drinking at a very young age of 19. ''When I came to Bombay (now Mumbai) after completing my graduation I started drinking with friends and later it became a habit. Earlier I didn’t have enough money, but then after my success, money flow was also taken care of. Then came a time when I would drink one bottle a day,” he added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  2. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  3. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
  4. 'How Many Pages In Constitution': Did Anurag Thakur's Question Stump Rahul Gandhi? Fake Video Goes Viral
  5. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India
  2. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  3. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  4. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  5. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
Sports News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: USA Back in The Game; Men's Football Team Vies For Medal After 16 Years
  2. IPL: BCCI To Meet Franchise Owners To Finalise Retention Policy Later This Month - Report
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
  4. ROM Vs NED, UEFA Euro 2024: Netherlands Book Quarter-Finals Spot With Romania Thrashing- In Pics
  5. Lanka Premier League 2024: Colombo Strikers Open Campaign With 51-Run Win Over Kandy Falcons
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Collect Mud, Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet On His Exit Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign