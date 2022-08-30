Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

SC Stays Proceedings For Offence Of Cheating, Criminal Breach Of Trust Against Actor Ameesha Patel

The Supreme Court has stayed criminal proceedings for offence of cheating and criminal breach of trust against Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel in connection with summons issued by a trial court in Jharkhand.

Ameesha Patel
Ameesha Patel Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 7:22 pm

The Supreme Court has stayed criminal proceedings for offence of cheating and criminal breach of trust against Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel in connection with summons issued by a trial court in Jharkhand.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and P S Narasimha issued notice to the Jharkhand government on the plea filed by the actor.

The top court, however, said proceedings for offences punishable under Section 138 (cheque bounce) of the Negotiable Instruments Act be proceeded in accordance with law.

"Issue notice only with regard to the offences punishable under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. Until further orders, the proceedings under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code shall remain stayed.

Related stories

Cheating Complaint Filed Against Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel Says She Was Portrayed Arrogant, Snobbish For Not Indulging In Gossip

Could Have Been Raped, Killed, Says Ameesha Patel On Her Bihar Campaign

"We, however, clarify that the proceedings, insofar as offences punishable under Section 138 (cheque bounce) of the Negotiable Instruments Act are concerned, they be proceeded in accordance with law," the bench said.

The top court's order came on an appeal filed by Patel against the May 5, 2022 order of the Jharkhand High Court which dismissed the plea seeking quashing and setting aside of the order by a trial court in Ranchi, in connection with a complaint against her.

The court had taken cognisance for the offences under Sections 406, 420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act on the complaint filed by producer Ajay Kumar Singh.

According to the complaint, Singh transferred Rs 2.5 crore in the actor's bank account for production of a movie titled “Desi Magic”.

Patel, however, did not proceed with the film as was promised and did not return the money either.

The high court had said that prima facie, it appears that all the accused persons are liable to refund the amount in question. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ajay Kumar Singh Producer Ameesha Patel Bollywood Bollywood Actor Complaints Cheating Criminal Breach Of Trust Art And Entertainment India
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Score: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan Rattle Bangladesh (31/4)

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Score: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan Rattle Bangladesh (31/4)

‘I Would Have Fancied Myself Even If We Needed 15'

‘I Would Have Fancied Myself Even If We Needed 15'