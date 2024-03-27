Sara Ali Khan, who is known for her unfiltered opinions on her work and life, recently spoke about if she would ever think of politics as a career. During an interview with Anubhav Singh Bassi for Netflix India, Sara was questioned if she wants to enter politics in the coming future.
During a rapid fire round, Sara Ali Khan was asked, “Down the line, Sara Ali Khan wants to join politics?” To which, she said, “Yeah she does.”
Previously, in an interview with Hindustan Times, she had said, “I have a degree in history and political science so I want to pursue politics maybe later in life, but it’s not a backup plan. I am not leaving and if people will give me the opportunity to be here (Bollywood), I will be here for as long as I can.”
On the work front, Sara was recently seen in ‘Murder Mubarak’ and ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’. The former, directed by Homi Adajania is a murder mystery, which also features Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Brijendra Kala and Suhail Nayyar in key characters. Coming to ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, it is based on India's struggle for independence, and is directed by Kannan Iyer. The film stars Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Neil and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles.
Moving ahead, Sara will next be seen in Anurag Basu's ‘Metro… In Dino’. The film has an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.