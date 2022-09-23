Friday, Sep 23, 2022
Saoirse Ronan To Star In Steve McQueen's World War II Feature 'Blitz'

Golden Globe winner Saoirse Ronan has been roped in to play the central character in filmmaker Steve McQueen's period movie "Blitz".

23 Sep 2022

Golden Globe winner Saoirse Ronan has been roped in to play the central character in filmmaker Steve McQueen's period movie "Blitz". 

The Apple TV+ project focuses on a group of Londoners during the aerial bombing of the British capital at the time of World War II.

According to entertainment website Variety, McQueen is writing, directing and producing the film. The shoot is scheduled to begin later this year.

McQueen's banner Lammas Park is producing "Blitz" alongside Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title Films, and Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer from New Regency. 

McQueen and New Regency have previously collaborated on Oscar-winning “12 Years a Slave” and “Widows".

