Recently actor Sanjay Dutt was in the news after speculations of him contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Haryana’s Karnal as a Congress candidate surfaced on social media. While the actor had not commented on the matter then, it had become quite a hot topic amongst his fans. On April 8, the actor finally broke his silence and quashed the rumours.
Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Sanjay Dutt cleared the air and refuted the claims of his joining politics. The actor also said that if he happened to join politics in the future, he would announce it himself for his fans. Dutt wrote, “I would like to put all rumours about me joining politics to rest. I am not joining any party or contesting elections. If I do decide to step into the political arena, then I will be the first one to announce it. Please refrain from believing what is being circulated in the news about me as of now.”
Take a look at Sanjay Dutt’s tweet here.
The tweet has fetched over 46K views. Reacting to the post, fans took to the comment section to express what they had to say. One fan said, “You are a great actor & you shouldn't join Politics or any Political party. You are in our hearts as a great actor. Love to you.” A second fan commented, “Sanju Baba you are the best…Lots of love and power to you baba.” A third fan mentioned, “Baba you should've Sunil Sir still has immense respect in his constituency.”
The actor was last seen in ‘Leo.’ He has Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, and Hindi films lined up for this year.