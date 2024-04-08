Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Sanjay Dutt cleared the air and refuted the claims of his joining politics. The actor also said that if he happened to join politics in the future, he would announce it himself for his fans. Dutt wrote, “I would like to put all rumours about me joining politics to rest. I am not joining any party or contesting elections. If I do decide to step into the political arena, then I will be the first one to announce it. Please refrain from believing what is being circulated in the news about me as of now.”