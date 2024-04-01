Anuraadha Tewari Discloses How Her Films With Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan And Sanjay Leela Bhansali Got Stuck Pushing Her To Take A U-Turn

“I did hit a wall during that time. I realised a little late that I was going through clinical depression but once I did, life took a u turn. I sought therapy to heal myself and also started learning Psychotherapy formally. Eventually started healing people from our Industry as I understood the challenges from within. I still do that as a part time Therapist. That’s my Alternate Profession. I am about to set up my website for it called The Urban Oracle. It is something that gave me a deep insight into the Human Mind and helped me upgrade my writing. Today I try to embed mental health messages in every script of mine as part of the story. It’s my mission. So yes, here I am at the end of a long journey of healing to write and direct a film someday soon that will not only be the voice of the Urban Indian Woman but also have Healing at its core,” she concludes.