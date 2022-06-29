Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Next Film 'Yashoda' Likely To Get Postponed

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Yashoda', which was supposed to release on August 12, has been postponed. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 'Yashoda' YouTube

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 12:42 pm

The release of actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming movie, the Hari and Harish-directed "woman-centric sci-fi thriller" 'Yashoda', has most likely been delayed.

'Yashoda' was slated to premiere on August 12, but the makers are now said to be looking for a new release date. They have, however, not made a formal announcement to this effect, nor an explanation for the postponement.

The upcoming drama 'Yashoda' is a survival thriller about an imprisoned woman, played by Ruth Prabhu. It was originally shot in Telugu but is now scheduled to be released in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi after being dubbed.

In addition to Ruth Prabhu, other notable actors in the movie include Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Unni Mukundan, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma, and Kalpika Ganesh.

[With Inputs from IANS]

