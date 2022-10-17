Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's New-Age Action Thriller 'Yashoda' To Release On November 11

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Yashoda
Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Yashoda YouTube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 6:36 pm

Actress Samantha Prabhu's next 'Yashoda', a new-age action thriller, is all set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on November 11.

Produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad prestigious Sridevi Movies Production no. 14, Hari and Harish are directing this film.

Aiming to announce the release date uniquely, the movie team made fans reveal the release date, in an interesting pixel campaign. Thousands of fans participated in this and revealed the poster in less than 30 mins.

Speaking on the occasion, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad said: "'Yashoda' is a new-age action thriller. Our movie has balanced quotient of mystery and emotions with gripping elements for audiences."



"On the whole, it's an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Playing the titular role, Samantha put her blood and sweat in the action scenes. She dubbed for herself in both Telugu and Tamil. You will witness an entirely new dimension of Manisharma's background music. We haven't compromised on the technical and production values of the film."

"With a lavish budget, we wrapped the shoot in 100 days. Audience who love new-age cinema will definitely be thrilled to watch 'Yashoda'. Watch it in theatres Worldwide on November 11, 2022"

Alongside Samantha, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others are playing major roles.

