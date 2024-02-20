The ‘Pushpa’ actress said, “I remember specifically the year before I had this problem; it was an extremely difficult year for me. I specifically remember the day that I think my friend/partner/manager Himank, and I were traveling back from Mumbai. And this was in June of the year before last, and I remember telling him that finally I feel calm. I haven’t felt a little relaxed and a little calm in a very, very long time. And I finally feel like I can breathe and I can go to sleep, and I can now wake up and focus on my work and be the best that I can be at work. And I woke up with this condition.”