Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has officially delved into podcasting, that too, a podcast that will be related to health! The actress, who was recently diagnosed with myositis dropped her first episode of ‘Take 20,’ in which she opened up about her health struggles and the challenging year leading up to her diagnosis of myositis.
Through her YouTube channel, Samantha released the first episode, where she conversed with Alkesh. Mentioning her autoimmune condition, she reflected on the year preceding her myositis diagnosis, a period that coincided with her separation from her husband-actor Naga Chaitanya. While she did not explicitly name him, the actress described the year to be “difficult.”
The ‘Pushpa’ actress said, “I remember specifically the year before I had this problem; it was an extremely difficult year for me. I specifically remember the day that I think my friend/partner/manager Himank, and I were traveling back from Mumbai. And this was in June of the year before last, and I remember telling him that finally I feel calm. I haven’t felt a little relaxed and a little calm in a very, very long time. And I finally feel like I can breathe and I can go to sleep, and I can now wake up and focus on my work and be the best that I can be at work. And I woke up with this condition.”
She went on to state the motivation behind this podcast. “The reason I wanted to do this podcast was because after the experience, the harrowing experience that I’ve been through and well, an autoimmune condition is lifelong, so with what I’m dealing with right now as well, I’d rather want people be safe than sorry.”
Check out the full episode here:
After dating for several years, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in 2017. However, the couple decided to split up in October 2021. At the time, they released a statement, urging fans and followers to respect their privacy and decision.
As for the 36-year-old actress, she took a break from acting last year to completely pay attention to her health. And now recently, she took to her Instagram to announce that she is ready to come back to work, while also announcing the launch of her health podcast. On the acting front, she will next be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Citadel,’ which is an Indian adaptation of the American series of the same name.