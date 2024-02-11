Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on a roll. The actor completed the shooting of the Indian chapter of the Amazon Prime Video series, ‘Citadel’, in July. Following this, she took a hiatus for seven months. Prabhu is now back and this time she is launching a health podcast.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this important update with her fans. She talked about how ‘jobless’ she was for a long time and how she is coming up with a health podcast with her friend. She said, “I am going back to work, finally. But apart from that, in the meantime, I was completely jobless. But, I am doing something fun with a friend. It’s a health podcast.”
Samatha Ruth Prabhu continued, “It is quite unexpected, but it is something that I really love, and something I am extremely passionate about. I hope some of you find it extremely useful. I have enjoyed making this.” She announced that the health podcast will be released next week.
After completing the shoot of ‘Citadel’, Prabhu announced that she would take a break to take care of her health. Taking to her Instagram, she wrote, “And it’s a wrap on #CitadelIndia. A break doesn’t seem like a bad thing at all when you know what’s coming @rajanddk @mensit The family I didn’t know I needed Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never ever giving up on me..I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud..Thank you for the role of a lifetime.. i.e until you write me the next.”
Earlier in 2022, she shared that she has been battling myositis. She announced this news ahead of the release of ‘Yashoda.’ Myositis is an autoimmune condition that affects the muscles.