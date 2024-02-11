After completing the shoot of ‘Citadel’, Prabhu announced that she would take a break to take care of her health. Taking to her Instagram, she wrote, “And it’s a wrap on #CitadelIndia. A break doesn’t seem like a bad thing at all when you know what’s coming @rajanddk @mensit The family I didn’t know I needed Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never ever giving up on me..I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud..Thank you for the role of a lifetime.. i.e until you write me the next.”