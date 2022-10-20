Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Salman Khan Calls Sooraj Barjatya His 'Best Director’, Shares 'Uunchai' Trailer

Recently at the trailer launch of the film, Sooraj Barjatya revealed that Salman Khan wished to be a part of Uunchai.

20 Oct 2022 8:39 am

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has worked with Sooraj Barjatya in films like 'Hum Saath Saath Hain', 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Hum Aapke Hain Kaun' and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'  so when the maker released the trailer of his new film 'Uunchai', the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor became all nostalgic. 

He took to his twitter account to share how happy he is to see the trailer. Salman tweeted, “My best director and truly one of the best human beings I have ever met and worked with. All the best my brother Sooraj babuuuuuuu ..”

Uunchai stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. The film tells the story of four close friends who decide to scale Mount Everest.

Recently at the trailer launch of the film, Sooraj Barjatya revealed that Salman Khan wished to be a part of Uunchai. “When I was making this, Salman asked me, ‘Sooraj, what are you making? Why are you going to the hills?’ He also told me, ‘I can do this film!’ I said no! Because we all know he can climb the mountains. But I needed people who can look as if they can’t,” the filmmaker said. Uunchai marks Sooraj’s seventh directorial. The film is scheduled to release on November 11.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has several films in the pipeline, including Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan. He is also hosting Bigg Boss Season 16.

