Thursday, Apr 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Salma Hayek Replaces Thandiwe Newton In 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'

Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh is back on the director’s chair, after having missed 2015's 'Magic Mike XXL', which was helmed by Gregory Jacobs.

Salma Hayek Replaces Thandiwe Newton In 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'
Actors Salma Hayek and Thandiwe Newton Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Apr 2022 2:54 pm

Hollywood star Salma Hayek has replaced actor Thandiwe Newton in the third installment of his 'Magic Mike' movie series. Set up at Warner Bros, the new film is titled 'Magic Mike’s Last Dance' and will premiere exclusively on HBO Max.

According to Deadline, Newton exited the project, which she joined in December, due to personal reasons.

Related stories

Salma Hayek Says Harvey Weinstein Threatened To Kill Her, Forced To Do 'Nude Scene'

'Too Short For Me,' Said Trump When She Refused Him, Claims Salma Hayek

"Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures’ 'Magic Mike’s Last Dance' to deal with family matters," a Warner Bros spokesperson said in a statement.

Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh is back on the director’s chair, after having missed 2015's 'Magic Mike XXL', which was helmed by Gregory Jacobs.

Reid Carolin, who was behind the screenplays for the first two 'Magic Mike' films, is back as the writer for the project, which is in production in London.

Channing Tatum portrayed the titular character Mike Lane in Soderberg's 2012 comedy-drama movie 'Magic Mike', which follows the life of a male stripper and his life at the club. He later reprised the role for the sequel 'Magic Mike XXL'.

The first two films grossed nearly USD 300 million worldwide and, in 2017, the franchise spawned the successful stage show "Magic Mike Live". 

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Salma Hayek Hollywood Actor/Actress Hollywood Actress Hollywood Actor Thandiwe Newton Film Industry Film Actress Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

President, PM Pay Tribute To BR Ambedkar On 131st Birth Anniversary

President, PM Pay Tribute To BR Ambedkar On 131st Birth Anniversary

The Witch’s Tale: Women In Indian Horror Films

The Witch’s Tale: Women In Indian Horror Films