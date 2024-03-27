Art & Entertainment

Sai Tamhankar Talks About Working With ‘Phenomenal Actors’ In ‘Ground Zero’, ‘Agni’

Actress Sai Tamhankar will be seen sharing screen space with actors Emraan Hashmi and Pratik Gandhi in the upcoming films ‘Ground Zero’ and ‘Agni’ respectively. She hopes that she is opening doors for people like herself who work hard to achieve their dreams.

Expressing her excitement at joining forces once again with Excel Entertainment, Sai shares: “It’s such a fantastic feeling because Excel Entertainment is one of the leading production houses that everybody wants to be associated with and I got the opportunity to work with them thrice, including 'Dabba Cartel'. I would say that it’s a very prominent part of my career.”

Regarding her co-stars, Sai is all praise for both Emraan Hashmi and Pratik Gandhi, acknowledging their exceptional talent. “Emraan and Pratik are phenomenal actors,” she said.

“Having had the privilege of working alongside them, I'm excited for audiences to witness the magic we've created together. It feels amazing and I hope I am opening the doors for people like me who work hard towards achieving their dream and I hope I continue to do so,” Sai added.

In addition to ‘Ground Zero’ and ‘Agni’, she also has 'Dabba Cartel', slated for release on Netflix later this year.

