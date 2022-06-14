Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Sai Dharam Tej Donates Money To Help Families Of Farmers Who Committed Suicide

Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej has donated Rs 10 lakh to support the families of farmers who have committed suicide in Andhra Pradesh.

Sai Dharam Tej Instagram

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 6:38 pm

Actor Sai Dharam Tej, who is known for films like 'Supreme', 'Subramanyam For Sale', 'Chitralahari', 'Prati Roju Pandage', and 'Solo Brathuke So Better', has contributed Rs 10 lakh to help families of farmers who committed suicide in Andhra Pradesh.

Sai Dharam Tej, who is a supporter of his uncle Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party, has donated to agricultural families who have lost breadwinners due to bankruptcy suicides. Sai Dharam Tej's act is receiving praise from all around.

Apparently, Pawan Kalyan's family, including his brother Naga Babu, sisters Vijayadurga and Madhavi, nephews Varun Tej and Vaishnav Tej, and niece Niharika Konidela, reportedly gave Rs 35 lakh to the Jana Sena Party to assist the families of tenant farmers who committed suicide.

In terms of work, Sai Dharam Tej will appear alongside Pawan Kalyan in the film, which is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster 'Vinodhaya Sitham.' Samuthirakhani is directing the upcoming remake, in which he will share screen time with Ketika Sharma.

He's also returned to the set of 'SDT15,' directed by Karthik Dandu.

[With Inputs From IANS]

